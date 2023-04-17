Gareth Ainsworth: QPR boss says they are 'very damaged and quite fragile' in Championship relegation battle

Gareth Ainsworth says his QPR squad are "very damaged and quite fragile" as they continue their battle to avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

The west London club were top of the league on October 22, but have won just two of their last 26 league games and taken 13 points from the 78 on offer during that time.

Ainsworth is their third manager of the season - after Michael Beale and Neil Critchley - and, having lost seven of his nine games in charge, they currently sit 20th, just one point outside the relegation zone with four games to play.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's visit of Norwich, which is live on Sky Sports Football Red Button, Ainsworth hinted at long-standing issues being at the root of the club's troubles.

He said: "I've always said I knew what I was coming into. I spoke to a lot of people about the place and it was a huge challenge. It's still a huge challenge. I can't go into too much detail, but it's (happened) over a period of time (why this club is) where it has ended up and there's lots to do.

"I want to make sure we do it and we do it as a Championship club. A lot of changes need to be made. It doesn't just happen overnight, these players have been the same players all season. We've got to address this, but again, it's my job to do that, but also keep things in house.

"It's my job to put that (hunger) into these players. It's there, it's just getting it out sometimes and that has been the tough ask this season.

"They are very damaged, they are quite fragile and I've got to make sure they are up for the games when the games come around, because it can only come from within now."

Image: Gareth Ainsworth took over from Neil Critchley at Loftus Road on February 21

Ainsworth acknowledged the fact he has had little impact on results since he arrived from Wycombe in February, but also hinted he could deliver more given the time to do so.

"The impact immediately wasn't there, we've had a couple of flashes in the pan in my games in charge and we definitely need another couple of results to secure Championship status, which is what I was targeting when I came in," he said.

"There was no target, it was to just come in and manage this brilliant football club. I'm doing that, but I want to stay in the Championship and build for next season because with a window, with an identity and my own stamp on this place, I know what we could achieve."

QPR lost 3-0 at home to Coventry on Saturday, five days after they showed great fight to battle back from 2-0 down to hold West Brom at The Hawthorns, which Ainsworth found difficult to stomach.

"It was tough to take," he added. "There wasn't much in the game at all for 65 minutes. I thought we had some good chances, but chances have been few and far between. They have all season, not just recently. You look at the Expected Goals of QPR and they are not great at all, so it's something we need to work on, but it's tough.

"The goals we concede are really disappointing. We give goals away, we don't make teams work hard enough for their goals sometimes. We've got to make sure that we're more solid. I keep saying this: with four games to go, we've definitely got to be solid in the games coming up."

Win against Norwich at Loftus Road and the pressure could ever so slightly ease; lose and they face an even tougher battle to avoid playing third-tier football for the first time in two decades.

"It's a huge game, but they are all huge now," he said. "Burnley showed at the weekend against Reading that they are vulnerable and, being a Blackburn lad, that will be an interesting one for me. I'll be doing everything I can to get points there (on Saturday).

"There are four big defining games for us now and we need to make sure that we're in every single one. Injuries or no injuries, it doesn't matter. The boys on the pitch need to dig deep and give all they've got because that's what it's going to take."

Norwich (H) - Wednesday April 19, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Burnley (A) - Saturday April 22, 3pm

Stoke (A) - Saturday April 29, 3pm

Bristol City (H) - Monday May 8, 3pm