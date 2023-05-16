Xavier Mbuyamba: Celtic and Watford among clubs tracking Dutch defender

Celtic and Watford are among the clubs looking into signing Netherlands youth centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba, who was released by Chelsea's academy just last year.

The 21-year-old has widely been compared to Virgil van Dijk by coaches and media in Holland due to his similar playing style and huge potential, and he has shone for FC Volendam in the Eredivisie this season.

Ajax and AZ Alkmaar are also interested in signing Mbuyamba, who has represented his county at U19 level and is expected to feature soon for the U21s.

Chelsea signed him in 2020 after he left Barcelona's La Masia academy amid the Coronavirus pandemic - and he joined FC Volendam last summer in search of regular first-team football, signing a three-year deal.

He has played every game this season except for one due to suspension, scoring five goals, and many top clubs have continued to track him due to his Barcelona and Chelsea pedigree, including the Scottish champions and Watford.