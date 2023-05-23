FA 'considering' bid to host 2031 Women's World Cup, admits chairperson Debbie Hewitt

FA chair Debbie Hewitt says they are considering a bid to stage the 2031 Women’s World Cup.

In an interview with The Times, Hewitt says the FA want to hold big sporting events and is aware of the knock-on effects.

She said: "We want to be known as a centre for successfully hosting major events. It has a hugely positive impact on the country and on local communities who participate, so why wouldn't we have ambitions to host a Women's World Cup, particularly as the women's game is growing?"

Hewitt adds the FA's minds are currently focused on the UK and Ireland bid to stage the men's Euros in 2028 but that "the Women's World Cup is a very attractive proposition."

Asked whether that would mean pressing ahead with a bid for the 2031 tournament, Hewitt said: "We would certainly consider it."

The FA will have to wait for the outcome of the bidding process for the 2027 Women's World Cup before a decision is made to bid for the 2031 edition.

There are currently four bids for the 2027 event - South Africa, Brazil, a joint USA/Mexico bid and another joint bid comprising of Germany/Holland and Belgium.

If a European pitch is successful and hosts the tournament then the FA would have to look at delaying a bid until 2035.

The hosts of the 2027 World Cup will be determined by the FIFA Congress via public voting on May 17 2024