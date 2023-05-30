Dujon Sterling: Rangers complete signing of Chelsea academy graduate

Rangers have completed the signing of Chelsea academy graduate Dujon Sterling with the player set to join officially on July 1.

Joining Chelsea at just eight-years-old, Sterling worked his way through the academy, making his debut for the first-team against Nottingham Forest in an EFL cup tie in September 2017.

He has gained valuable experience with loan spells at Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Blackpool and Stoke City and has represented England up to under-20 level.

Sterling said: "I am really excited to come to such a big club, there's a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled. I wasn't expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need.

"We were on the same wavelength, he believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come."

Boss Michael Beale commented: "I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers, he is an exciting young player who, I'm sure, will be a great addition to our squad.

"He is someone I was aware of from my time at Chelsea, and I have always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed.

"He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers."

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.