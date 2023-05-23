Rangers: Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander to leave club this summer

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are among five senior players who will leave Rangers this summer.

Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will also depart when their contracts expire.

Injured Steven Davis, whose deal is also ending, "remains in discussions to continue working with the club's medical team to support his return to full fitness".

The club will pay tribute to the quintet at Wednesday's home game with Hearts, live on Sky Sports.

McGregor, who has made over 500 appearances for the Ibrox club over two spells, will also be recognised in his testimonial match with Newcastle on July 18.

More to follow...

