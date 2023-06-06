Dean Henderson: Nottingham Forest set to open talks for Manchester United goalkeeper

Nottingham Forest targeting permanent deal for Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson after avoiding relegation from the Premier League; Henderson has two years remaining on current deal with option of further year
Tuesday 6 June 2023 13:02, UK
Nottingham Forest want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a permanent deal.
The 26-year-old England international spent last season on loan at the City Ground, making 20 appearances in all competitions before sustaining a season-ending thigh injury in January.
Forest want to make Henderson's loan permanent after avoiding relegation in the final weeks of the Premier League season and are expected to approach United for talks in the coming days.
Henderson is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025 and has the option of extending that by a further year.
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is out of contract this summer - and a new deal has not been signed off yet.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has always publicly backed De Gea but will not guarantee he will be the club's No.1 next season.
United are doing due diligence on other goalkeepers, including Porto's Diogo Costa.
Ten Hag says captain Harry Maguire will have to make a decision about his future.
With United understood to be in the market for a central defender this summer, first-team opportunities would likely become even more limited for the England international, who started just eight Premier League games last season.
United are also set to decide on the futures of Fred, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay, with the club prepared to listen to offers for the trio if they do not feature in Ten Hag's long-term plans.