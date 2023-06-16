Chelsea transfer news: Blues in talks with Villarreal over Nicolas Jackson signing

Chelsea are in talks with Villarreal over the signing of forward Nicolas Jackson.

It is thought Chelsea are prepared to meet the €35m (£29.8m) release clause with discussions centred on the structure of payments and performance-based incentives.

Informal talks with Jackson's representatives have been positive and personal terms are not expected to be a problem if and when a deal can be struck.

Jackson is one of a number of forwards Chelsea are looking at.

The 21-year-old was close to joining Bournemouth in January, but a hamstring injury scuppered the move.

Chelsea have "immediately rejected" Manchester United's opening bid for midfielder Mason Mount.

The offer is thought to be worth £40m.

Privately, United know what they are prepared to pay and it is understood there is a big gap in valuations.

United are looking at a number of other players and would be prepared to walk away from any deal.

Mount has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and there is a growing feeling he wants to make the move.

United have a price in mind for the 24-year-old and will not overpay for the Chelsea academy graduate as he heads into the final year of his current deal.

The club has other targets if the move does not happen, with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo a player United have a long-standing interest in.

It is thought they have asked to be "kept informed" on any developments regarding the future of the in-demand 21-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of Chelsea for the first time when they start the 2023/24 Premier League season at home to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday August 13.

Chelsea then head to London rivals West Ham on August 19 before welcoming newly promoted Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on August 26.

Pochettino, who begins his role with the Blues on July 1, will visit his former club Tottenham on November 4 with the return fixture scheduled for February 24.

Chelsea face a daunting run of fixtures starting in October and ending in December when they play Arsenal (h), Brentford (h), Tottenham (a), Man City (h), Newcastle (a), Brighton (h) and Man Utd (a).

Over Christmas, Chelsea visit Wolves on December 23 before hosting Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and then travelling to Luton on December 30. The final day of the season on May 19 sees Chelsea finish at home against Bournemouth.

