League One fixtures and schedule 2023/24: Derby host Wigan while Peterborough travel to Reading on opening day

The fixtures for the 2023/24 Sky Bet League One season have been released, with Derby hosting Wigan and Peterborough travelling to Reading on the opening weekend.

Wigan have returned to League One after a single season in the Championship and will begin their campaign with a tough assignment at Derby, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season.

Reading are back in the third tier for the first time since the 2001/02 season and will host Peterborough, who finished sixth last year but saw Sheffield Wednesday produce an astonishing comeback to knock them out of the play-offs despite the Posh winning the first leg 4-0.

The opening weekend will also see Leyton Orient, back in League One after eight years away, travel to fellow London side Charlton, while Cambridge and Oxford, who both narrowly avoided relegation last season, meet at the Abbey Stadium.

Blackpool, the third side relegated to League One, will host Burton, while promoted sides Northampton and Stevenage will meet at Sixfields Stadium.

Carlisle, who returned to League One for the first time in nine years with a play-off victory over Stockport at Wembley, have been handed a home game against Fleetwood on the opening weekend.

Rivals Peterborough and Cambridge will meet for the first time at the Weston Homes Stadium on November 11, with the return game on February 24.

The Boxing Day fixtures are a reverse of the opening-day games, while the final-day fixtures - scheduled for April 27 - will see Reading host Blackpool and Charlton visit Wycombe.

All dates and kick-off times are subject to change, with the first set of games live on Sky Sports to be confirmed in due course.

The opening weekend games

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 League One season, which kicks off on Saturday August 5:

Barnsley vs Port Vale - kick-off 3pm

Blackpool vs Burton Albion - kick-off 3pm

Bolton Wanderers vs Lincoln City - kick-off 3pm

Cambridge United vs Oxford United - kick-off 3pm

Carlisle United vs Fleetwood Town - kick-off 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient - kick-off 3pm

Derby County vs Wigan Athletic - kick-off 3pm

Northampton Town vs Stevenage - kick-off 3pm

Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers - kick-off 3pm

Reading vs Peterborough United - kick-off 3pm

Shrewsbury Town vs Cheltenham Town - kick-off 3pm

Wycombe Wanderers vs Exeter City - kick-off 3pm

The Boxing Day games

The clashes lined up for December 26:

Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth

Burton Albion vs Blackpool

Cheltenham Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Fleetwood Town vs Carlisle United

Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic

Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers

Oxford United vs Cambridge United

Peterborough United vs Reading

Port Vale vs Barnsley

Stevenage vs Northampton Town

Wigan Athletic vs Derby County

The final day games

Which of these games on April 27 will be pivotal?

Barnsley vs Northampton Town

Derby County vs Carlisle United

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Fleetwood Town vs Burton Albion

Lincoln City vs Portsmouth

Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers

Port Vale vs Cambridge United

Reading vs Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town vs Leyton Orient

Stevenage vs Cheltenham Town

Wigan Athletic vs Bristol Rovers

Wycombe Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic

Barnsley fixtures

Blackpool fixtures

Bolton fixtures

Bristol Rovers fixtures

Burton fixtures

Cambridge fixtures

Carlisle fixtures

Charlton fixtures

Cheltenham fixtures

Derby fixtures

Exeter fixtures

Fleetwood fixtures

Leyton Orient fixtures

Lincoln fixtures

Northampton fixtures

Oxford fixtures

Peterborough fixtures

Port Vale fixtures

Portsmouth fixtures

Reading fixtures

Shrewsbury fixtures

Stevenage fixtures

Wigan fixtures

Wycombe fixtures

What are the key dates for the 2023/24 EFL season?

Start date - August 5

League One play-off final - May 18

League Two play-off final - May 19

Championship play-off final - May 26