League One fixtures and schedule 2023/24: Derby host Wigan while Peterborough travel to Reading on opening day

Thursday 22 June 2023 09:06, UK
The fixtures for the 2023/24 Sky Bet League One season have been released, with Derby hosting Wigan and Peterborough travelling to Reading on the opening weekend.
Wigan have returned to League One after a single season in the Championship and will begin their campaign with a tough assignment at Derby, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season.
Reading are back in the third tier for the first time since the 2001/02 season and will host Peterborough, who finished sixth last year but saw Sheffield Wednesday produce an astonishing comeback to knock them out of the play-offs despite the Posh winning the first leg 4-0.
The opening weekend will also see Leyton Orient, back in League One after eight years away, travel to fellow London side Charlton, while Cambridge and Oxford, who both narrowly avoided relegation last season, meet at the Abbey Stadium.
Blackpool, the third side relegated to League One, will host Burton, while promoted sides Northampton and Stevenage will meet at Sixfields Stadium.
Carlisle, who returned to League One for the first time in nine years with a play-off victory over Stockport at Wembley, have been handed a home game against Fleetwood on the opening weekend.
Rivals Peterborough and Cambridge will meet for the first time at the Weston Homes Stadium on November 11, with the return game on February 24.
The Boxing Day fixtures are a reverse of the opening-day games, while the final-day fixtures - scheduled for April 27 - will see Reading host Blackpool and Charlton visit Wycombe.
All dates and kick-off times are subject to change, with the first set of games live on Sky Sports to be confirmed in due course.
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2023/24 League One season, which kicks off on Saturday August 5:
Barnsley vs Port Vale - kick-off 3pm
Blackpool vs Burton Albion - kick-off 3pm
Bolton Wanderers vs Lincoln City - kick-off 3pm
Cambridge United vs Oxford United - kick-off 3pm
Carlisle United vs Fleetwood Town - kick-off 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient - kick-off 3pm
Derby County vs Wigan Athletic - kick-off 3pm
Northampton Town vs Stevenage - kick-off 3pm
Portsmouth vs Bristol Rovers - kick-off 3pm
Reading vs Peterborough United - kick-off 3pm
Shrewsbury Town vs Cheltenham Town - kick-off 3pm
Wycombe Wanderers vs Exeter City - kick-off 3pm
The clashes lined up for December 26:
Bristol Rovers vs Portsmouth
Burton Albion vs Blackpool
Cheltenham Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Exeter City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Fleetwood Town vs Carlisle United
Leyton Orient vs Charlton Athletic
Lincoln City vs Bolton Wanderers
Oxford United vs Cambridge United
Peterborough United vs Reading
Port Vale vs Barnsley
Stevenage vs Northampton Town
Wigan Athletic vs Derby County
Which of these games on April 27 will be pivotal?
Barnsley vs Northampton Town
Derby County vs Carlisle United
Exeter City vs Oxford United
Fleetwood Town vs Burton Albion
Lincoln City vs Portsmouth
Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers
Port Vale vs Cambridge United
Reading vs Blackpool
Shrewsbury Town vs Leyton Orient
Stevenage vs Cheltenham Town
Wigan Athletic vs Bristol Rovers
Wycombe Wanderers vs Charlton Athletic
Start date - August 5
League One play-off final - May 18
League Two play-off final - May 19
Championship play-off final - May 26