Chelsea transfer news: Blues expected to approach Brighton over midfielder Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are expected to formally approach Brighton over the signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo once a number of outgoing deals are finalised.

The departures of Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Edouard Mendy to Al Ahli, Hakim Ziyech to Al Nassr and Kalidou Koulibaly to Al Hilal are understood to be very close.

Chelsea have already agreed a £30m deal to sell Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City as the clear-out at Stamford Bridge continues.

Image: Chelsea are exploring a deal to sign Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson

They also remain in talks with Villarreal over the signing of forward Nicolas Jackson.

Sky Sports News has been told Chelsea are prepared to pay the €35m release clause but are exploring a structured outlay.

It's thought Villarreal want the majority - if not all - paid up front. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Kai Havertz is keen to join Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side.

Kai Havertz could soon become one of the Premier League's most expensive signings of the summer transfer window despite enduring a difficult season with Chelsea.

Arsenal are close to agreeing a £65m deal for the German after a three-year spell at Stamford Bridge during which he has struggled to find consistency following his £75m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

How would Havertz be remembered at Chelsea? Which club would be getting the better end of the deal? And what are the qualities that make him so appealing to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta?

Sky Sports' Joe Shread and Nick Wright tackle the Chelsea and Arsenal angles respectively.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.