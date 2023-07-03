England Women: Lionesses 'disappointed' with FA following breakdown in talks over World Cup bonuses

England players are privately disappointed following a breakdown in talks over World Cup bonuses.

Negotiations with the FA have been going on for some time but an agreement that suits the players has not been reached less than three weeks before England's first game.

Following a change in FIFA regulations, the players will get paid £24,000 for the group stage, with the prize money increasing during the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman says she is 'satisfied' with the preparations the Lionesses have made for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in August.

Players will earn £213,000 if they win the competition.

That money comes from the pot allocated to all 32 competing nations by FIFA, which has risen from £23.5m to £87m.

The players are disappointed the FA will not be awarding its own bonuses for success at the tournament.

They had hoped for a similar agreement to the USA and Australia, who have collective bargaining agreements guaranteeing bonuses for on-field performance.

Players in the World Cup squad also had to end their in-person commercial activities before entering preparation camp in mid-June.

England fly to Australia on Wednesday with talks seemingly at an impasse.

The FA has declined to comment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gail Davis was joined by The Telegraph's Tom Garry to discuss England's 0-0 draw with Portugal as they prepare for the Women's World Cup in July.

A draw is better than a defeat and England will fly off to the World Cup having not lost their final proper warm-up game for the first time. But the goalless draw with Portugal on Saturday means there are still questions to answer for the European champions.

A behind-closed-doors fixture with Canada in Australia will provide a final chance to fine tune before England's campaign gets under way in three weeks' time.

But from selection issues to concerns over the form of this side, the 0-0 at Stadium MK means there will be plenty of debate before that group stage opener with Haiti.

This year's tournament will be held in Australia and New Zealand making it the first-ever co-hosted Women's World Cup.

The tournament starts on July 20 with the final taking place on August 20 in Sydney at the Accor Stadium.

The USA are the defending champions and are looking to become the first team in the competition's history to win the tournament three times in a row.