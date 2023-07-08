Premier League 2023/24 fixtures: Arsenal and Manchester United's games against Tottenham live on Sky Sports

The north London derby and Liverpool's trip to Newcastle are among Premier League games live on Sky Sports in August, September and the first weekend of October.

Manchester United will also be featured three times during the opening weeks of the season as Erik ten Hag looks to build on his promising first campaign at Old Trafford, with his side's matches at home to Wolves on August 14, at Tottenham on August 19 and at Arsenal on September 3 to be be played in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Five of Mauricio Pochettino's first seven Premier League matches in charge of Chelsea will take place on Sky Sports, with the visit of Liverpool on August 13 being followed by the trip to West Ham on August 20, the clash with Luton on August 25, the game at Bournemouth on September 17 and meeting with rivals Fulham on October 2.

As well as their meeting with Man Utd, last season's runners-up Arsenal will also be live on Sky Sports when they take on Crystal Palace on August 21, Everton on September 16 and north London rivals Spurs on September 24.

Liverpool's bid to return to the top four will see them travel to Newcastle on August 27 on Super Sunday, as well as Tottenham on September 30 on Saturday Night Football.

As well as their meeting with former captain Vincent Kompany's Burnley on August 11, champions Manchester City's trip to Sheffield United on August 27 on Super Sunday will also be live on Sky Sports.

Friday August 11 - Burnley vs Manchester City - kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 12 - Newcastle vs Aston Villa - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 13 - Brentford vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm, Chelsea vs Liverpool - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 14 - Manchester United vs Wolves - kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 19 - Tottenham vs Manchester United - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 20 - Aston Villa vs Everton - kick-off 2pm, West Ham vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 21 - Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - kick-off 8pm

Friday August 25 - Chelsea vs Luton - kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 26 - Brighton vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 27 - Sheffield United vs Manchester City - kick-off 2pm, Newcastle vs Liverpool - kick-off 4.30pm

Friday September 1 - Luton vs West Ham - kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 2 - Brighton vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 3 - Crystal Palace vs Wolves - kick-off 2pm, Arsenal vs Manchester United - kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 16 - Everton vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 17 - Bournemouth vs Chelsea - kick-off 2pm, Newcastle vs Brentford - kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 23 - Brentford vs Everton - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 24 - Arsenal vs Tottenham - kick-off 2pm, Sheffield United vs Newcastle - kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 30 - Tottenham vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 1 - Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm

Monday October 2 - Fulham vs Chelsea - kick-off 8pm

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Luton fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Sheffield United fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures

The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley on June 1.