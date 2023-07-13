Everton transfer news: Ashley Young becomes Toffees' first signing of the summer after Aston Villa exit

Everton have signed Ashley Young on a free transfer after he left Aston Villa.

The 38-year-old England international has signed a one-year deal at Goodison Park, becoming Everton's first signing of the summer.

Everton are also understood to be in talks with Manchester United over the signing of forward Anthony Elanga.

Young, who became a free agent upon the expiry of his Villa contract at the end of last season, turned down other offers from the Premier League, Championship and Europe in favour of Everton.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The former Manchester United full-back says Everton boss Sean Dyche was a key factor in his decision to join the club, having worked with him previously at Watford.

"I'm delighted to be an Everton player and to have joined this massive club," he told evertontv. "I can't wait for the season to start and walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling and to hear the passionate fans behind me.

"The manager was important in me signing. I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none.

"I know things haven't gone too well for Everton in the past couple of seasons but the manager's ambition, speaking to him and hearing what he wants to do to change the club around, was a key factor in my decision.

"The other is the size of Everton. It's a massive club and the fanbase is one of the best. Having them behind me is a fantastic opportunity. I'm delighted to get the opportunity to be here and I just want to get started now."

Young is expected to join Dyche's side for a pre-season camp in Switzerland this week, ahead of a friendly fixture against Stade Nyonnais on Friday.

Everton hold Elanga talks with Man Utd

Image: Anthony Elanga is of interest to Everton

Everton have held initial talks with Manchester United over the signing of forward Anthony Elanga.

They tried to sign Elanga, 21, on Deadline Day in January - only for Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag to block the move.

All options are on the table, but it is thought United's preference is to do a permanent deal - or at least a loan that comes with an obligation.

Everton are understood to be looking at a number of options in that position including Arnaut Danjuma, who also nearly joined the club in January - and Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto

Everton's tale of woe appears to be a never-ending saga.

Board upheaval, financial strife, a former manager's legal challenge and so it goes on.

However maybe, just maybe, there is some light at the end of a long tunnel in the latest club announcement of the implementation of an interim board of directors, together with news out of New York of a company filing by future investors MSP Sports Capital which confirmed investment totalling £130m.

Supporter groups have, for a while now, called for the removal of the current board.

While 75 per cent of that request has been granted with the departures of the CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, financial director Grant Ingles and non-executive board member Graeme Sharp, arguably the most attention has been directed at the chairman Bill Kenwright and, with the announcement that he will remain in position during a transitional period, many supporters expressed concerns that nothing had or will change.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.