Harry Maguire: West Ham interesting in signing Man Utd captain

West Ham United are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

It is thought the club are exploring the option of both a loan and a permanent deal for the 30-year-old England international.

However, the Hammers are aware wages could prove to be a problem if a deal was to be agreed between the clubs.

United manager Erik ten Hag has always maintained any decision will effectively rest with the player, who is contracted to until the summer of 2025.

Other options West Ham are looking at are Torino's Perr Schuurs, Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah and Luiz Felipe from Real Betis.

