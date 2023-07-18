Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward signs new five-year contract at Old Trafford until 2028

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new five-year contract at the club, ending speculation over his future.

The England international, who has agreed a deal until the summer of 2028, rejected more lucrative offers from England and abroad to stay at Manchester United. His previous deal expired at the end of the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Rashford was rejuvenated under manager Erik ten Hag last season after a difficult 18 months and went on to be United's top scorer with 30 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old became the first player to breach the 30-goal mark for United since Robin van Persie in the 2012/13 season.

Rashford's goals last season helped United secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League, which has helped convince him the club is on the right path under Ten Hag.

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt," said Rashford after signing his new deal.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

"As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

Image: Marcus Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions for Manchester United last season

Rashford has made 359 appearances and scored 123 goals for the club since making his debut in 2016.

Man Utd football director John Murtough added: "Ever since he joined our Academy 18 years ago, Marcus has epitomised what it takes to succeed as a Manchester United player. He is a brilliant talent but also humble, dedicated and driven.

"As he enters his prime years, we know there is still so much more to come from him, and we can see the hunger that Marcus feels to achieve the highest levels of success here at Manchester United. Working with Erik ten Hag and his coaches is the perfect environment for Marcus to continue to develop into one of the best attacking players in the world."

Evans re-joins Man Utd for pre-season tour

Image: Jonny Evans was released by Leicester at the end of the season

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United to enable him to take part in the club's upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego.

The Man Utd academy graduate, 35, had been training with the U21s while considering his next move following his departure from Leicester at the end of last season.

Man Utd say he has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and "impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff".

Evans, who has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, will travel to Edinburgh as part of the group to face Lyon on Wednesday and will then join up with the academy group that will travel to San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York.

The centre-back played 198 games for Utd before departing the club in 2015, having won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

July 12: Man Utd 2-0 Leeds

July 19: Man Utd vs Lyon, kick-off 2pm (Murrayfield)

July 22: Man Utd vs Arsenal, kick-off 10pm (MetLife Stadium, USA)

July 26: Man Utd vs Wrexham, kick-off 3.30am (Snapdragon Stadium, USA)

July 27: Real Madrid vs Man Utd, kick-off 3.30am (NRG Stadium, USA)

July 31: Man Utd vs Dortmund, kick-off 2am (Allegiant Stadium, USA)

August 5: Man Utd vs Lens, kick-off 12.45pm (Old Trafford)

August 6: Man Utd vs Athletic Bilbao, kick-off 4pm (Aviva Stadium)

Manchester United will start the 2023/24 season against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

Erik ten Hag's side, who finished last third in the Premier League last season, then face a trip to Tottenham on August 19 and the visit of Nottingham Forest on August 26 before heading to Arsenal on September 2.

Man Utd's first Manchester derby is on October 28 when they welcome treble-winning Man City to Old Trafford with the return fixture taking place on March 2 at the Etihad.

Liverpool host Man Utd at Anfield - the venue of last season's 7-0 thrashing - on December 16 while Ten Hag's side play their bitter rivals at Old Trafford on April 6.

Over the festive period, Man Utd take on Aston Villa at home on Boxing Day before a trip to Nottingham Forest on December 30.

Man Utd face a potentially tough run-in with Arsenal heading to Old Trafford for the penultimate game of the season on May 11, sandwiched in between away trips to Crystal Palace on May 4 and then Brighton on May 19, their final fixture.

