Erik ten Hag: Man Utd doing everything to sign striker ahead of new season and still need Harry Maguire

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag says the club is doing "everything in its power" to bring the right striker to Old Trafford before the new Premier League season.

Man Utd have mounted a high-profile chase to bring in a new No 9 this summer after losing Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup last winter - but have yet to come close to completing a deal.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielder Mason Mount have already put pen to paper at Old Trafford with the club shelling out nearly £100m combined for their signatures.

A striker remains elusive for Ten Hag, and the pursuit has been complicated by the need for United to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions.

"We do a lot across Man Utd, with a lot of people we do everything in our power to get the right man in," he told reporters when asked about his forward search.

"I am aware about finance and about FFP, but across United we do everything to get our targets in."

Ten Hag stripped Harry Maguire of the club captaincy earlier this week, having used him only sparingly during his first season and handed him only eight Premier League starts across the whole campaign.

The move left Maguire disappointed, and he continues to be linked with a summer move, but according to Ten Hag the England centre-half remains an important part of the squad.

"Everyone can understand it's disappointing for a player," he said. "But it can also work out both good for the team and for Harry.

"He's an important player, and he remains that. We have four centre-backs and we need that minimum - maybe even one extra. We saw [that] last season when you play so many games. We're really pleased to have Harry in our squad."

Ten Hag: De Gea deserves Old Trafford send-off

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says new goalkeeper Andre Onana is eager to win trophies and will help his squad reach higher levels.

After 12 years as Man Utd's No 1 goalkeeper, David De Gea departed Old Trafford to little fanfare earlier this summer when talks broke down over a potential new contract.

Ten Hag suggested the long-serving Spaniard should be given a proper send-off in the future.

"It was absolutely obvious that David played a big role, a huge contribution," he said. "But there is a time for every player where the club makes changes, and the club felt this was the right time.

"He will get a big contribution if it's up to me. After 545 games, all his contribution and performances, such a long period, it's massive what he did here.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

"He's a legend for the rest of his life for Man Utd and we have to say farewell, and with all the fans in Old Trafford, absolutely."

On Thursday, Ten Hag confirmed Bruno Fernandes would follow Maguire as United's new captain this summer, having led the side for much of 2022/23.

But the Dutchman says leadership among his players should fall to more than just the captain.

"Across the whole squad, we have more leaders so for me, for me it's always that in a squad you need team players, leaders, specialists, multi-functional players and individualists," he said.

"All those areas you have to cover, and I'm happy we have more than one leader. Bruno will wear the armband but he will get support from others."