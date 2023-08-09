Chelsea name Reece James as club captain ahead of new Premier League season

Chelsea have named Reece James as their new club captain ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

The England international, 23, replaces Cesar Azpilicueta, who left the Blues on a free transfer to join Atletico Madrid earlier this summer.

James is a product of the Chelsea academy and has been with the west London club since the age of six.

New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino told the official website: "This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

"He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas."

Image: James has been at Chelsea since the age of six

Meanwhile, James added: "I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility.

"I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

"I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family."

James could lead out Chelsea for the first time as club captain when they host Liverpool in their opening match of the Premier League season at home to Liverpool this weekend, live on Sky Sports' Super Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of Chelsea for the first time when they start the 2023/24 Premier League season at home to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday August 13.

Image: Chelsea Fixtures 2023/24

Chelsea then head to London rivals West Ham on August 19 before welcoming newly promoted Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on August 25.

Pochettino, who begins his role with the Blues on July 1, will visit his former club Tottenham on November 4 with the return fixture scheduled for February 24