Premier League hits and misses: Liverpool's rebuild clearly not complete; Richarlison fails Tottenham striker audition

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League

This transfer window was all about refreshing Liverpool's midfield. Swift moves for Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister signalled that the club meant business. However, what has followed since has left Jurgen Klopp with an unfinished rebuild.

Sunday's draw at Chelsea demonstrated that the Liverpool backline is exposed with the current options available. Mac Allister filled in admirably as a No 6 but lacks the defensive nous to be a permanent solution. Klopp needs a specialist to restore balance to his midfield after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Friday's £111m British record bid for Moises Caicedo shows the funds are there to make a big signing. The question remains over who it will be though if Caicedo and Romeo Lavia end up at Chelsea. Reports suggest the Blues are willing to pay more for the duo at this stage which leaves Liverpool in a precarious situation.

If that nightmare scenario becomes a reality Liverpool will have less three weeks to find a credible alternative before the window closes. This summer's uncharacteristically sluggish transfer dealings could end up costing the team unless they come up with something special.

Zinny Boswell at Stamford Bridge

Simplicity is a great trait for a top-class football manager. It was quite an obvious tactical move for Mauricio Pochettino to put so much emphasis on the skills of Ben Chilwell and Reece James but Chelsea delivered the plan with great authority against Liverpool.

Such is the way of the modern footballing world, full-backs can be the creative forces in a team, perhaps providing the most important outlet. Liverpool have made that argument over the last few years with Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea are following the same narrative.

Chilwell and James have the same influence but we have yet to see them in tandem enough over the past 18 months, mainly due to injuries.

Pochettino employed them to maximum effectiveness to give Liverpool huge problems down both flanks. Helped by some smart and silky play from Raheem Sterling, James was at his rampaging best creating two chances from his nine crosses over the course of the game. Chelsea fans will be glad to hear Pochettino's decision to take him off with 13 minutes left was due to tiredness than an injury problem.

Meanwhile, Chilwell was full of beans throughout and was unlucky not to get a goal when his clever run through the heart of the Liverpool defence was eventually given offside by VAR. He is going post some serious goal involvements this season if staying in this mood - he's already off the mark with the assist for the Axel Disasi goal.

Lewis Jones at Stamford Bridge

Image: Richarlison looks dejected after failing to make his mark in the 2-2 with Brentford

Doubts around Richarlison's suitability as Harry Kane's permanent successor at Tottenham have only heightened following Spurs' 2-2 draw at Brentford.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was entrusted with the number nine role by new boss Ange Postecoglou in west London but failed to repay that faith as he put in an underwhelming display.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brentford against Tottenham in the Premier League

Richarlison struggled to make any impact on the game and when his big opportunity did come he fluffed his lines as he fired straight at Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

That proved to be his only shot on target, while he also had the joint-fewest touches (34) of any starting player - excluding Cristian Romero (10), who went off injured after just 14 minutes.

There is still time for Richarlison to show he is the solution to the Kane problem, with Postecoglou backing the £60m forward in his post-match press conference believing his side "didn't use him enough".

But the former Everton player's display combined with a lack of depth in the Spurs attack makes signing a forward before the end of the summer transfer window a real priority for the club.

Declan Olley at the Gtech Community Stadium

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryan Mbeumo levelled the scores after a VAR intervention led to a penalty being awarded to Brentford for a foul by Heung-Min Son

Two men were conspicuous by their absence as Brentford lifted the lid on their third season as a Premier League power.

The Bees began life without banned Ivan Toney (who is not available again until January), while Harry Kane, now of Bayern Munich, had his famous No 10 shirt rather unceremoniously commandeered by Spurs new boy James Maddison.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yoane Wissa's shot deflected off Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven to give Brentford a 2-1 lead

After a breathless opening 45 minutes containing four goals, you would have been forgiven for thinking neither absence really mattered. Both sides were out to prove they are more than one-man bands when it comes to creating and scoring goals.

Brentford's approach was particularly astute. Thomas Frank bravely opted to field both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, such is their regular dominance at home, and for large chunks the game-plan worked.

Mbeumo tucked away a calm penalty, while Wissa swept home Rico Henry's cross midway through the half, as Spurs' remodelled backline failed to cope with the duos' eagerness to impress.

"They have a habit of scoring when Ivan (Toney) is not playing," manager Frank reminded reporters post-match, as if to reinforce the message that Brentford place equal importance on the sum of all their parts.

Mbeumo did shank a glorious chance over in the closing seconds of an elongated first half, which contained most, if not all, of the goalmouth action, but if the west Londoners' opener served to show anything, it's that all is not lost without talismanic Toney.

Laura Hunter