Michael Olise: Crystal Palace winger signs new four-year contract after Chelsea activated £35m release clause

Michael Olise has committed his future to Crystal Palace by signing a new four-year contract amid interest from Chelsea, Eagles owner Steve Parish has confirmed.

The news comes a day after it was reported Chelsea had activated a £35m release clause in Olise's previous contract with Palace.

The France U21 international, who is currently recovering from an injury sustained over the summer, registered 11 assists and scored twice for the Eagles last season.

Speaking on Thursday, Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "It's the best possible news we could have. The decision has been his.

"We’ve been concerned, as one is concerned when a club of Chelsea’s stature start to take an interest in a player and suggest that a move to them might be the best bet.

"I’ve always hoped that wouldn’t be the case and that Michael would realise that, at such a young age, his future here is very bright. We can help him move very quickly to another level.

"I had a long chat with him when the subject was first broached but that was in pre-season. I suggested that being at Crystal Palace would be the best option but I also made it clear I wouldn't put him under unnecessary pressure.

"I congratulate Steve Parish and [sporting director] Dougie Freedman on a fantastic job."

The news is a blow for Chelsea, who have recently agreed high-profile deals for Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia for a combined £173m.

Both players had the option to join Liverpool after the Reds agreed deals with their previous clubs, but opted to join Chelsea instead.

Meanwhile, Palace have avoided the possibility of losing another key player after Wilfried Zaha left for Galatasaray on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are in advanced talks with Chelsea to sign defender Lewis Hall on a permanent deal.

A fee in the region of £30m is being discussed.

Sky Sports News understands the deal is "edging closer" but there is still work to do on the fee, structure of payments and add-ons.

The 18-year-old recently agreed in principle a new long-term contract with the Blues.

Hall, who has featured for England U21s, made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last season and went on to make nine appearances in the top flight.

