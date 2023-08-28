Ref Watch: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk deserved red card at Newcastle, says Dermot Gallagher

Former referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action, including Virgil van Dijk's red card and Arsenal's controversial goal against Fulham.

INCIDENT: Virgil van Dijk is given a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity after fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the penalty area.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

"I think it's a foul.

"Has he got an obvious goalscoring opportunity? Is he in possession of the ball. Yes, there's no doubt about that.

"Will he have a clear run on goal? Well, once he gets the ball, he's going to move towards the goal.

"Is he outside the penalty area? Yes, so the referee has to send him off.

"He gets the ball but he gets the man first, there's no doubt about that.

"I don't think anybody can dispute it's a foul."

INCIDENT: Virgil van Dijk exchanges words with the referee before leaving the pitch following his red card, before also displaying his anger towards the fourth official before finally heading down the tunnel.

DERMOT SAYS: WAIT FOR THE REFEREE'S REPORT

"It depends on what the referee reports.

"There's no doubt about it. He took a long time to leave the field.

"We'd have to wait to see what the referee had written about the incident on his report - which goes to the FA - and that gets cleared up then."

INCIDENT: Trent Alexander-Arnold is booked for throwing the ball away - despite appearing to be fouled by Anthony Gordon - but then avoids a second yellow card for bringing down the Newcastle forward moments later.

DERMOT SAYS: REF MISSED GORDON FOUL - BUT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD DESERVED SECOND YELLOW

"Alexander-Arnold got very unlucky because it's clearly a foul by Gordon.

"The referee has been a master of his own downfall there. If he'd have given the free-kick - because it's a clear foul - that wouldn't have happened.

"Even if he'd thrown the ball on the pitch, his argument would be 'I've thrown it back to take the free-kick'.

"He was unlucky to get a yellow card there but very lucky to avoid a second one.

"One hundred per cent it's a second yellow card. It's a very promising attack. He's made no attempt to play the ball. He's got yards of space to go into.

"It's a yellow card, there's no doubt about it."

INCIDENT: Jayden Bogle scores for Sheffield United despite Oli McBurnie appearing to obstruct Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION - WALKER WAS PLAYING McBURNIE ONSIDE

"Oli McBurnie is not offside by law.

"If you look at Kyle Walker at the top of the pitch, he's playing him onside.

"Walker is beyond the goal. He goes off the pitch, decides to stop off the pitch and he plays McBurnie onside.

"Yes, Walker is active."

INCIDENT: Eddie Nketiah scores Arsenal's second goal despite Calvin Bassey lying prone in the penalty area, with the Gunners not putting the ball out of play after Bukayo Saka's challenge on the Fulham defender was not penalised.

DERMOT SAYS: ARSENAL WERE ENTITLED TO PLAY ON

"They're under no obligation to put the ball out of play. It wasn't a head injury, it wasn't what the referee considers a serious injury. He allowed play to go on.

"Play went on for a long time and neither team seemed fussed about putting the ball out.

"But unfortunately for the referee it ends up in the back of the net and that's what sparks the debate."

INCIDENTS: Joe Worrall is given a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity by bringing down Bruno Fernandes on the edge of the penalty area.

DERMOT SAYS: CORRECT DECISION

"I think the right decision was reached here.

"It's a foul, there's no doubt. I don't think Willy Boly can get across. The only element of doubt is whether Bruno Fernandes can get the ball.

"You want referees to make decisions on the pitch and the referee's made a positive decision."

INCIDENT: Manchester United are awarded a penalty after Danilo clipped Marcus Rashford in the area.

DERMOT SAYS: RASHFORD IS CAUGHT - AND VAR WAS NEVER OVERTURNING REF'S DECISION

"The minute the referee gives it, I can't see it being overturned because he catches him on the upper thigh. As soon as he does that, the referee gives it.

"That's what they've asked the referees to do - make more positive decisions on the field and the VAR to interfere when it's absolutely necessary.

"The moment it was given on the field, I was convinced it would be a penalty."