Scotland 1-3 England: Player ratings as Jude Bellingham shines and Phil Foden impresses in Three Lions win

SCOTLAND

Angus Gunn - 6

Could do little about any of England's goals but produced a fine save when given a better chance by substitute Eberechi Eze in the second half and also denied Jude Bellingham smartly at his near post.

Ryan Porteous - 6

Produced an excellent piece of defending early on to prevent Harry Kane from running through on goal. Otherwise kept busy by Marcus Rashford on England's left flank.

Jack Hendry - 4

Struggled to cope with Kane and the runners either side of him. Made an important early clearance from a Kyle Walker cross but got sucked out of position in the build-up to England's opener, leaving Rashford free in the centre of the box. Poor from then on.

Kieran Tierney - 5

Defended diligently but spent much of the game chasing shadows. Booked for a foul on Bukayo Saka after his Arsenal team-mate got the better of him.

Aaron Hickey - 5

Like Porteous, he had a difficult time up against the rampaging Rashford, with England finding plenty of space on his side, particularly during the first half. Enjoyed some attacking forays in the second half but didn't really threaten.

Billy Gilmour - 5

Outstanding the last time these two sides met, at Euro 2020, but struggled to get a foothold in the game this time around against the superior physicality of Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham. Replaced by Lyndon Dykes on the hour mark.

Callum McGregor - 6

Worked tirelessly and passed the ball tidily, misplacing only two of his 53 passes, but, like Gilmour, struggled to contain Rice, Phillips and Bellingham.

Andrew Robertson - 4

An uncharacteristic error for England's second goal, gifting the ball to Bellingham inside the Scotland box when he should have cleared it. Tried to redeem that error with the cross to force Harry Maguire's own goal, but then lost Kane for England's third.

Image: Andrew Robertson shows his dejection at Hampden Park

John McGinn - 5

A peripheral figure for much of the game. Produced the pass to release Robertson in the build-up to Scotland's goal, then missed a chance to equalise when he headed over from the Liverpool full-back's cross soon afterwards.

Scott McTominay - 5

Never threatened to continue his recent scoring run in a Scotland shirt, failing to register a single shot. Better in the second half and had a hand in Scotland's goal, his pass finding John McGinn to release Robertson, but well below his best overall.

Che Adams - 4

Fed off scraps in the first half, barely even touching the ball, and the second half brought more of the same before he was replaced by Ryan Christie.

Image: Che Adams goes up for a header against Kalvin Phillips

SUBS

Ryan Christie - 6

Made a positive impact, his introduction coinciding with Scotland's best spell of the game, but was too easily turned by Bellingham in the build-up to England's third.

Lyndon Dykes - 6

Tried to make things happen but struggled to make much of an impact.

Stuart Armstrong - 6

Replaced Tierney late on.

Lewis Ferguson - 6

Introduced in place of McGinn.

Nathan Patterson - 6

Given the last couple of minutes in place of Hickey.

Ryan Jack - 6

Replaced McGregor alongside Patterson.

ENGLAND

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

Given an opportunity to impress in place of Jordan Pickford but had little to do for the most part. Powerless to prevent Maguire's own goal. Passed the ball well.

Kyle Walker - 8

Charged forward confidently after his player-of-the-match display against Ukraine and almost found the net again, flashing an angled effort a few yards wide early on, then seeing another cross-shot turned home by Phil Foden for the opener. Also produced some fine passes.

Lewis Dunk - 8

A surprise selection in the heart of defence but impressed on only his second England appearance - and his first in five years. Used the ball smartly and dominated aerially. Also produced an excellent block to deny Hickey in the second half.

Marc Guehi - 7

A strong showing from the 23-year-old before his half-time withdrawal for Maguire with a possible knock. Had few problems dealing with Che Adams and looked comfortable on the ball.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Didn't get forward as much as Walker on the opposite side but looked assured both in possession and defensively. A solid showing from the Newcastle full-back.

Declan Rice - 7

An assured display in an out of possession. Rice was busy defensively and fed Bellingham in the build-up to England's third goal.

Kalvin Phillips - 7

A first start of the season for a player who continues to be valued by Southgate - if not by his club. Booked for a rash challenge in the first half but showed his quality on the ball, passing the ball efficiently and helping England control the game.

Jude Bellingham - 9

Took his goal clinically - no surprise after his free-scoring start to life at Real Madrid - and showed his class throughout, relishing his advanced midfield role and brilliantly setting up England's third for Kane with a super turn and run. An outstanding performance.

Image: Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring England's second

Marcus Rashford - 8

His speed and movement caused problems for Scotland from the start as he repeatedly got in behind their defence. Teed up Foden for an early chance, then had a hand in his team-mate's opener, cleverly finding Walker from Bellingham's through-ball.

Phil Foden - 8

Southgate feels his future lies in England's front three rather than in midfield and this performance showed why. Took the first goal brilliantly, diverting Walker's effort past Gunn, then produced a wicked cross in lead-up to the second.

Harry Kane - 8

Linked the play effectively and, after a frustrating night in front of goal, took the third superbly following Bellingham's excellent turn and pass, burying a low finish in the far corner.

Image: Harry Kane scored England's third goal from Bellingham's pass

SUBS

Harry Maguire - 4

His early touches were ironically cheered by the home fans following his introduction for Guehi and his calamitous own goal will only add to the feeling that his days in this England team should be numbered.

Bukayo Saka - 7

A tidy cameo from the Arsenal man, whose direct running caused Scotland problems.

Eberechi Eze - 6

Should have buried his chance when put through on goal by Walker soon after his introduction.

Callum Wilson - 6

Given the last few minutes in place of Kane.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Replaced player-of-the-match Bellingham late on.