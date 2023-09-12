Scotland 1-3 England: Player ratings as Jude Bellingham shines and Phil Foden impresses in Three Lions win

Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were on target as England beat Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park; the hosts pulled a goal back through Harry Maguire's own goal but were poor on the night; Bellingham was the player of the match
Tuesday 12 September 2023 23:21, UK
Could do little about any of England's goals but produced a fine save when given a better chance by substitute Eberechi Eze in the second half and also denied Jude Bellingham smartly at his near post.
Produced an excellent piece of defending early on to prevent Harry Kane from running through on goal. Otherwise kept busy by Marcus Rashford on England's left flank.
Struggled to cope with Kane and the runners either side of him. Made an important early clearance from a Kyle Walker cross but got sucked out of position in the build-up to England's opener, leaving Rashford free in the centre of the box. Poor from then on.
Defended diligently but spent much of the game chasing shadows. Booked for a foul on Bukayo Saka after his Arsenal team-mate got the better of him.
Like Porteous, he had a difficult time up against the rampaging Rashford, with England finding plenty of space on his side, particularly during the first half. Enjoyed some attacking forays in the second half but didn't really threaten.
Outstanding the last time these two sides met, at Euro 2020, but struggled to get a foothold in the game this time around against the superior physicality of Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham. Replaced by Lyndon Dykes on the hour mark.
Worked tirelessly and passed the ball tidily, misplacing only two of his 53 passes, but, like Gilmour, struggled to contain Rice, Phillips and Bellingham.
An uncharacteristic error for England's second goal, gifting the ball to Bellingham inside the Scotland box when he should have cleared it. Tried to redeem that error with the cross to force Harry Maguire's own goal, but then lost Kane for England's third.
A peripheral figure for much of the game. Produced the pass to release Robertson in the build-up to Scotland's goal, then missed a chance to equalise when he headed over from the Liverpool full-back's cross soon afterwards.
Never threatened to continue his recent scoring run in a Scotland shirt, failing to register a single shot. Better in the second half and had a hand in Scotland's goal, his pass finding John McGinn to release Robertson, but well below his best overall.
Fed off scraps in the first half, barely even touching the ball, and the second half brought more of the same before he was replaced by Ryan Christie.
Made a positive impact, his introduction coinciding with Scotland's best spell of the game, but was too easily turned by Bellingham in the build-up to England's third.
Tried to make things happen but struggled to make much of an impact.
Replaced Tierney late on.
Introduced in place of McGinn.
Given the last couple of minutes in place of Hickey.
Replaced McGregor alongside Patterson.
Given an opportunity to impress in place of Jordan Pickford but had little to do for the most part. Powerless to prevent Maguire's own goal. Passed the ball well.
Charged forward confidently after his player-of-the-match display against Ukraine and almost found the net again, flashing an angled effort a few yards wide early on, then seeing another cross-shot turned home by Phil Foden for the opener. Also produced some fine passes.
A surprise selection in the heart of defence but impressed on only his second England appearance - and his first in five years. Used the ball smartly and dominated aerially. Also produced an excellent block to deny Hickey in the second half.
A strong showing from the 23-year-old before his half-time withdrawal for Maguire with a possible knock. Had few problems dealing with Che Adams and looked comfortable on the ball.
Didn't get forward as much as Walker on the opposite side but looked assured both in possession and defensively. A solid showing from the Newcastle full-back.
An assured display in an out of possession. Rice was busy defensively and fed Bellingham in the build-up to England's third goal.
A first start of the season for a player who continues to be valued by Southgate - if not by his club. Booked for a rash challenge in the first half but showed his quality on the ball, passing the ball efficiently and helping England control the game.
Took his goal clinically - no surprise after his free-scoring start to life at Real Madrid - and showed his class throughout, relishing his advanced midfield role and brilliantly setting up England's third for Kane with a super turn and run. An outstanding performance.
His speed and movement caused problems for Scotland from the start as he repeatedly got in behind their defence. Teed up Foden for an early chance, then had a hand in his team-mate's opener, cleverly finding Walker from Bellingham's through-ball.
Southgate feels his future lies in England's front three rather than in midfield and this performance showed why. Took the first goal brilliantly, diverting Walker's effort past Gunn, then produced a wicked cross in lead-up to the second.
Linked the play effectively and, after a frustrating night in front of goal, took the third superbly following Bellingham's excellent turn and pass, burying a low finish in the far corner.
His early touches were ironically cheered by the home fans following his introduction for Guehi and his calamitous own goal will only add to the feeling that his days in this England team should be numbered.
A tidy cameo from the Arsenal man, whose direct running caused Scotland problems.
Should have buried his chance when put through on goal by Walker soon after his introduction.
Given the last few minutes in place of Kane.
Replaced player-of-the-match Bellingham late on.