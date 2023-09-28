Aaron Ramsey to seek specialist advice over knee injury suffered in Cardiff City training

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey is to seek specialist advice after suffering a knee injury in training which looks set to rule him out of their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 32-year-old said on Instagram he was "absolutely gutted" after suffering the injury only months after returning to lead his boyhood club Cardiff, having started six of their eight Championship games and scored three goals.

Manager Erol Bulut said on Thursday he expected the midfielder to miss at least three weeks of game time - which would rule him out of both of Wales' crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Croatia - and potentially more if he requires surgery.

He said: "With Aaron Ramsey, two days ago, in training, he got an injury. I have the report from our medical department that he will not be available to us for three weeks. Something with his tendon in his knee, the same knee he had an operation many years ago. Whether it's a rupture or not, there will be a final check to see what the situation is.

"I hope we can have him back after the international break. But we are waiting for news on that.

"It was a turn or a change of direction to make a run. He was feeling pain behind his knee. They scanned and we are still waiting. It might be a rupture of a tendon. His right knee. I hope it's not an operation, we have to avoid an operation and we will try to get it healed without an operation."

Ramsey himself expressed his dismay via social media in an Instagram story to his five million followers.

"Absolutely gutted to say that last week I picked up an injury in training," he wrote. "I will be seeking the specialist advice on next steps. I'm determined to get back and help the team as quickly as I can."