SWPL round-up: Rangers put seven past Hibernian while Celtic and Glasgow City win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers hammer Hibernian at Ibrox, while Celtic and Glasgow City pick up away wins and Hearts produce a dramatic victory over Spartans.

Rangers 7-0 Hibernian

Rangers put in a dominant performance in the ScottishPower Women's Premier League on their return to Ibrox.

It took the home side just over half an hour to find the opener as Kirsty Howat blasted into the bottom corner from long range. Rio Hardy doubled their lead shortly after and Howat got her second before the break.

Having been narrow 1-0 winners against Hibernian in their last meeting in May, Rangers showed their goalscoring ability under Jo Potter as Kathryn Hill, Megan Bell, and two further Howat goals gave them a commanding victory. Howat moves to 12 goals in the league this season, just one behind Hardy.

Howat told RangersTV after the match that "she love(s) scoring goals and to do here at Ibrox is really special."

Rangers face a tough test away to Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as they look to defeat Celtic who are currently the only side with a 100 per cent record.

Grant Scott, who said he was a "little bit embarrassed" by the result to Hibs TV, will hope his side can bounce back at home to Hamilton Accies.

Partick Thistle 0-3 Celtic

Celtic remain top of the league and continue their 100 per cent start after a hard-fought victory over Partick Thistle.

After an abnormally quiet start to the game for Celtic, due to the Jags stubborn defending, Paula Partido eventually broke the deadlock just before the half hour mark. Colette Cavanagh with the ball across to the Spanish winger who took one touch before trundling the ball towards goal. Megan Cunningham, on loan from Rangers and after a stellar performance last Sunday against Hibs, will have been disappointed not to have stopped the effort.

It took Celtic until the 67th minute to double their advantage through Murphy Agnew before three points were secured seven minutes later as Chloe Craig blasted the ball into the net inside the box.

Celtic will look to move five points clear of their title rivals if they can defeat Rangers on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. The Jags drop down one place in the table as they face a tricky away test against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 2-3 Glasgow City

Glasgow City Head Coach, Leanne Ross, described their performance as "nowhere near good enough" as Aberdeen nearly produced the shock of the season.

City won all matches against Aberdeen last season, including a 7-0 win the league at Balmoral Stadium, and looked on track when Brenna Lovera gave them lead after 24 minutes.

After a disappointing result midweek in the UEFA Women's Champions League, the Dons perhaps sniffed an opportunity to capitalise and they were level before the break. Eva Thomson found the equaliser and just two minutes after the restart, Hannah Stewart gave them the lead.

The hope of a result was short-lived though as Lovera made it 2-2 just four minutes later and Kinga Kozak restored City's lead with 52 minutes on the clock. The Polish international doubles her tally for the season in the league and fittingly found the winner on her birthday.

Glasgow City head to Norway for the UEFA Women's Champions League, hoping to pull off a miracle and overturn a 4-0 deficit to become the first Scottish side to reach the group stage. They will then host Montrose in the league while Aberdeen welcome Partick Thistle.

Spartans 3-4 Heart of Midlothian

Hearts scored with effectively the last kick of the game in a dramatic 4-3 win over Spartans at Ainslie Park to lift them up to fourth.

Spartans won the last meeting here 2-1 and showed all the signs of another victory as they went 2-0 up after 37 minutes through a Rebecca Galbraith brace. The Jambos would reduce the deficit before the break though, as Park Ye-Eun got her first goal for the club.

The home side would restore their two-goal cushion with 50 minutes played as Alana Marshall's corner came off Georgia Timms and found the back of the net.

It was the final quarter of an hour that would change the game completely as Timms made amends with a goal before Olufolasade Adamolekun found the equaliser with five minutes remaining. Adamolekun would be the hero in the end as 'Sade' was unselfishly passed the ball across goal by Katie Lockwood before firing home for a huge three points.

Hearts head coach Eva Olid described it as the "craziest moment" during her time at the club as she now looks ahead to Motherwell on Sunday. Spartans will look to overcome a disappointing defeat as they host Dundee United.

Hamilton Academical 1-1 Montrose

Accies and Montrose shared the spoils, leaving them three points apart in the bottom two.

The home side started brightly and opened the scoring through Josi Giard with just two minutes played. However, Charlotte Gammie levelled just four minutes later as the sides were back level early in the match.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, a draw looked certain before the away side were awarded a penalty at the death. With two goals in her last two games, Aimee Ridgeway stepped up to take it but sent her effort over the bar.

Montrose miss a chance to climb above Dundee United and out of the relegation play-off spot, but are now just two points behind United as they travel to Glasgow City on Sunday. Accies remain three points from Montrose place as they travel to face Hibernian.

Motherwell 6-0 Dundee United

Motherwell lift themselves above Aberdeen and are just two points behind a top-six place after a thumping win over Dundee United.

The Women of Steel took an early lead as Gill Inglis' cross was prodded into the net by Bailley Collins at the back post. It's her first goal for the club since signing from Aberdeen in summer and gave her side the lead at the break.

In a frantic 15-minute spell, Motherwell put United to the sword with five goals. With 60 minutes gone, Joanne Addie doubled their lead with further goals from Inglis, Kayla Jardine, and substitute Laura McCartney. Collins would complete the scoring for her side as they record their biggest win in the league this season.

Paul Brownlie's side will look for a similar performance as they travel away to Hearts while United will look to bounce back away to Spartans.

