Fantasy Premier League 2023/24: Gameweek 13 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports is back with the weekly Fantasy Premier League column, bringing you essential tips from the best managers in the world.

FPL experts Lee and Sam Bonfield of the FPL Family answer the key questions ahead of Saturday's 11am deadline for Gameweek 13...

Who are the best replacements for Jarrod Bowen?

Sam Bonfield: I will be eagerly awaiting David Moyes' press conference for news on Bowen. If he is out for more than just a week then I'll move him on.

My preferred replacements are either Cole Palmer to free up money to make upgrades elsewhere as well as to set my team up for a couple of weeks' time when the Chelsea fixtures swing or Bryan Mbeumo ahead of a lovely run of fixtures for Brentford. Although if managers do go for Mbeumo remember he doesn't play in Gameweek 15 due to Man City's involvement in the Club World Cup.

Lee Bonfield: We wait with baited breath for David Moyes' press conference and news of Bowen's knee - but if the diagnosis is bad and he's out for a few weeks, then a move to Bryan Mbeumo will be attractive for many FPL managers.

Tough fixture for the Bees this week, but after Arsenal it gets significantly better - and Mbeumo is third overall for expected goal involvement (xGI) this season, behind only Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah. Prestigious company indeed!

Are you keeping or selling Matty Cash?

Image: Aston Villa haven't kept a clean sheet since GW6

Sam Bonfield: If Matt Cash is available he will likely get one more week. His attacking input has dried up. He had 14 shots by GW7 but after GW12 that had only risen to 19.

With clean sheets not sticking and less attacking threat he feels a sell, but there aren't many options I prefer for GW13 so he will probably stay for GW13 and then I might move him on the following week for Chelsea's Reece James.

Lee Bonfield: With clean sheets at a bit of a premium for Aston Villa lately, we would usually fall back on Cash's ability to plunder the points at the other end of the pitch - but his attacking stats have reduced significantly over the last few weeks.

Touches in the final third, chances created etc - Cash was right up there, but the drop off would put me squarely in the 'sell' camp. With many difficult-to-predict fixtures this weekend though, it's tough to call the clean sheets and therefore know where to go with your transfer.

Is this the week to play Cameron Archer?

Sam Bonfield: Many managers will find Archer difficult to start, however if you have flags for other assets then you absolutely can play him this week. He has a good fixture and this could be his moment to shine.

Lee Bonfield: You know what, it might just be! There's a reasonable chance that if you bench him, he might well make an appearance for you come the end of the GW, with so many other flags, injuries and uncertainties elsewhere.

Archer's xGI per 90 this season is 0.12 though, so if you do start him or he does come off your bench, you might want to keep your expectations low!

What differentials are you radar in each position?

Image: Christopher Nkunku is closing in on a return

Sam Bonfield: In goal I like Sam Johnstone, he has a good fixture this week followed by West Ham and Bournemouth so there should be a couple of clean sheets for him. He also tends to rack up the save points which is great.

A defensive differential I like is Wolves' Rayan Ait Nouri. Wolves face Fulham, Arsenal and Burnley in the next three so there should be two clean sheets. Ait Nouri also has good attacking potential.

Eberechi Eze returned in Gameweek 12 on his first start since injury. He also returned in his 32 minutes in Gameweek 11. Eze faces Luton in Gameweek 13 and averages 5.63 points per match against newly promoted teams.

Gabriel Jesus returned from injury on international duty with Brazil. I would now expect him to start in Gameweek 13 against Brentford and he is only owned by 1.9 per cent of the game.

Lee Bonfield: In defence, Vitalii Mykolenko. Everton's in-form man has been given license to get forward at will over the last three games, where he's earned 28 FPL points, largely because Sean Dyche has bought Dwight McNeil back into the team, who is happy to drop and do the defensive work when the full-back gets forward.

In midfield, Mohammed Kudus only currently appears in 1.6 per cent of FPL teams and has really passed the eye test for me.

If Bowen is injured for a while too, it might mean that David Moyes is looking for someone to fill that No 9 role, particularly if Antonio continues to be unavailable or out-of-form

In attack, I've got my eye on Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea. Of course, we need to see match fitness and game time, but I think he's going to fit right into this Chelsea team, who are starting to find form - albeit in very chaotic games!

I wouldn't bring him in for the trip to St. James', but I'd love to see him get some game time, as the fixtures after GW13 for Chelsea look superb.

Who is the best captaincy option this week?

Sam Bonfield: I was planning to captain Bowen, however his knee injury means I'm now looking elsewhere. It's a choice between Salah who has returned in each of his last five Premier League fixtures against Man City and has registered a double digit haul after both international breaks so far.

The other option I like is Heung-Min Son who scored three goals and registered an assist in his two international fixtures. He faces a Villa side without a clean sheet since GW6 and who like to play a high line that Son could exploit.

Lee Bonfield: Tough one this week. Aston Villa's high-line could play into the hands of Son and the Spurs attack. That would depend though on Ange Postecoglou's midfielders finding some creativity and probably Giovanni Lo Celso finding his way into the starting XI.

Outside of Son, both Haaland and Salah are good options, with the Liverpool man in particular faring well against City in recent years. He's scored 11 times against Pep's men, that's his second-favourite team to play against after Man United.