Forest Green Rovers' FA Cup second-round tie at Blackpool postponed over FA investigation over ineligible player

Friday 1 December 2023 21:19, UK

Forest Green Rovers
Image: Forest Green Rovers are being investigated by the FA over playing an ineligible player in the FA Cup first round

Forest Green Rovers' FA Cup second-round tie against Blackpool has been postponed due to an FA investigation into whether the League Two side used an ineligible player in round one.

The match was due to take place at 3pm on Saturday at Bloomfield Road but Blackpool said on Friday it would not go ahead this weekend.

The FA has confirmed the investigation relates to the eligibility of a player used by Forest Green Rovers in the first round.

Forest Green Rovers beat Scarborough Athletics 5-2 in a replay, after initially drawing the away tie 1-1.

In a statement, the FA said: "We are investigating a matter in relation to Forest Green Rovers' involvement in the Emirates FA Cup, relating to the eligibility of a player used by Forest Green Rovers in the first round.

Bloomfield Road
Image: Forest Green's FA Cup tie was due to take place at Bloomfield Road on Saturday

"As a result, Forest Green Rovers' second-round fixture away at Blackpool FC, which was scheduled for Saturday 2 December, has been postponed.

"This matter is subject to an ongoing investigation and we will provide a further update in due course."

In a statement on Friday night, Forest Green Rovers said: "We will comply with the FA in their investigation and will provide a full update to supporters in the coming days once the investigation is complete.

"Forest Green Rovers apologises to both FGR and Blackpool fans who planned to attend [Saturday's] fixture."

Barnsley were thrown out of the FA Cup for playing an ineligible player in round one against non-League side Horsham, who were reinstated into the tournament.

Horsham will now travel to League Two side Sutton United in the second round on December 2.

