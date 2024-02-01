Premier League transfers: Dramatic fall in spending in January window

Premier League clubs spent just £96.2m on new signings during the January window - the lowest winter spending in three years, with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) slashing clubs' spending power.

The outlay represents an eightfold decline from last year when Premier League clubs spent a record-breaking £780m during the window.

Only Aston Villa generated cash from player sales for disclosed fees, offloading Finn Azaz to Middlesbrough for £2m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at how Deadline Day unfolded with major talking points from all sports!

This article was last updated on February 2 at 1.21am. All transfer fees include potential add-ons and exclude undisclosed fees.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who spent the most?

Eight clubs signed players for disclosed fees, with Crystal Palace splashing a league-topping £30.5m on Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton (£22m) and Genk right-back Daniel Munoz (£8.5m).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South American football expert Tim Vickery takes a closer look at Daniel Munoz's signing with Crystal Palace and answers if the £8.5m deal was 'money well spent'.

Tottenham spent £26.7m on Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, while Manchester City (£12.5m), Aston Villa (£9.3m), Brighton (£7.9m), Nottingham Forest (£5m), Brentford (£2.6m) and Luton (£1.7m) also recruited players for registered fees.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Which players cost the most?

Dragusin was the most expensive player in the window, followed by Wharton and new Manchester City prospect Claudio Echeverri (£12.5m).

Image: Tottenham signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa in a £26.7m deal

Munoz, Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa from Middlesbrough for £8.5m), Valentin Barco (Brighton from Boca Juniors for £7.9m), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest from Strasbourg for £5m), Hakon Valdimarsson (Brentford from Elfsborg for £2.6m), Daiki Hashioka (Luton from Sint-Truidense for £1.7m) and Joe Gauci (Aston Villa from Adelaide United for £1.3m) also moved to the Premier League for disclosed fees.

Image: Aston Villa signed Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough in a £16m deal

How many players moved?

Players in

In total, there were 43 signings for fees, on loans or as free agents.

Headline incoming loan deals included Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City to West Ham), Armando Broja (Chelsea to Fulham), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham to Brentford), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Tottenham) and Ben Brereton Diaz (Villarreal to Sheffield United).

Bournemouth brought in Getafe's Enes Unal on loan with an obligation to buy for £14m.

Burnley signed three players on loan, while Brentford, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest drafted two on short-term deals, with another four clubs signing one player.

In terms of undisclosed fees, Brighton signed five players, Burnley drafted three, Aston Villa and Luton signed two and another five clubs recruited one.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Use the search bar in the interactive graphic below to filter players and clubs.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Players out

Teams were far busier cutting their rosters with 150 players leaving for pastures new, of which 121 left on loan - either on a temporary basis or with an option to make the move permanent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jadon Sancho said Dortmund is 'home' after it was confirmed he re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United.

Manchester United offloaded a league-topping 12 players on loan deals, including the likes of Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal, while Wolves (10), Liverpool and Burnley (nine each) also sanctioned numerous loan departures.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Use the search bar in the interactive graphic below to filter players and clubs.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

PSR, also known as Profit and Sustainability Rules for the well-versed, can be an enigma. A mystery. A good way of avoiding questions about your transfer plans.

The one thing we all know is there are some hefty spreadsheets involved, and in recent times more than a few run-ins with the authorities.

You may be more familiar with the term FFP, or Financial Fair Play, since rules were first introduced by the Premier League in 2013 - and this is the same thing, just with a different hat on. Both the Premier League and UEFA have stopped using the term FFP, and both now go by the 'PSR' moniker instead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Blitz explains what the Premier League's profit & sustainability rules are and how they affect clubs' ability to spend.

Everton were docked 10 points in November for falling foul of the Premier League's financial regulations - and alongside Nottingham Forest have now been charged with further excess spending - while Manchester City have been under investigation by the league for nearly a year regarding more than 100 alleged breaches spanning almost a decade.

So what is it in the rules stopping Arsenal putting down big money on a new striker in this window, or Todd Boehly adding another £1bn onto his wishlist at Chelsea?