Stadium of Light Newcastle branding: Sunderland feared fan vandalism from away support ahead of Black Cat Bar fiasco

Pro-Newcastle branding at the Stadium Of Light which caused a fan backlash materialised over fears of away supporters defacing the stadium, Sky Sports News understands.

The Championship side have come in for heavy criticism from their own supporters ahead of the first Tyne-Wear derby in almost eight years on Saturday, after pictures emerged online of the Black Cats Bar - which will house some of Newcastle's hospitality offering - rebranded with slogans supporting the Magpies.

Sky Sports News understands the fiasco began when club officials from Newcastle were given access to the area this week to cover up existing Sunderland branding, which it was feared would be vandalised, but were asked to do so using 'neutral' alternatives.

However, leaked photos showed banners including "Keep the black and white flag flying high" and "We are, we are United" adorning the walls of the bar, leading to a rapid public apology from Sunderland who admitted a "serious error in judgement" - and said it will be immediately returned to its original state.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was asked about the incident during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, but claimed it had been unconnected to the Magpies.

"These things can happen," he said. "It's up to Sunderland what they do with their stadium, nothing to do with us."

Club owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus also apologised to supporters in an Instagram post on Thursday night, and said he would "personally" make sure the "necessary changes" were made to avoid a repeat incident.

"Like our supporters, I was disgusted and hurt by the pictures circulating online of the inappropriate signs that have been ripped down," he wrote.

"I take full responsibility for every decision that is taken by the employees of our club and you have my world that I will personally make sure that we make the necessary changes required to improve because it is clear that there are many areas where we need to be better."

It is understood Sunderland asked Newcastle's staff to carry out the temporary redecoration as they did not feel they should be paying for any preventative measures for their own stadium, with the bar handed over to Newcastle owing to the 6,000 away tickets allocated by FA Cup demands.

That figure has already caused consternation among some home supporters, as it is significantly higher than the away following in previous years, and has seen many fans moved from their normal season ticket seats in order to make room.

Newcastle fans will pay £600 to access the Black Cats Bar hospitality offering for Saturday's match, around six times what the same package would cost for home league games at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland had requested Newcastle run all of the changes to the bar past them ahead of any sign-off, but this had not been completed before pictures of the branding were leaked onto social media on Thursday.

The club said in its statement: "Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon.

"We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the club's ownership group and board of directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

"A direct decision has also been taken by the ownership group and board of directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner."