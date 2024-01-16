Sarina Wiegman: England Women manager extends contract until 2027

Sarina Wiegman has extended her England Women contract until 2027.

The news comes a day after Wiegman was named best women's coach at The Best FIFA Awards for a record-extending fourth time.

Wiegman has enjoyed unprecedented success since taking charge of the Lionesses in September 2021, leading them to Euro glory the following summer.

She also guided England to last summer's World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain.

In a statement Wiegman said: "I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027 after an incredible two-and-a-half years.

"Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy."

Before the 2027 World Cup, the former Netherlands player and manager will lead England in their defence of the Euros title, with qualification beginning in April. The finals will be played in Switzerland in the summer of 2025.

The 54-year-old, whose assistant Arjan Veurink has also agreed a contract extension, added: "Our game is becoming so competitive at the top level. I relish that opportunity and can't wait to start the Euro qualifiers, followed by the World Cup."

Wiegman took on the England job with an already glowing CV. She led the Netherlands to Euro glory on home soil in 2017 and took them to the final of the 2019 World Cup.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football.

"She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come."

Analysis: Wiegman extension no-brainer

Image: Wiegman is the perfect leader to take England to the next level

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

This move will come as a surprise to no one, but it was important for the FA to ensure Sarina Wiegman's future was secure before the next international cycle rolls around.

The Lionesses recent Olympic bid - they were the team tasked with earning Team GB a spot at France 2024 - ended in bitter disappointment, but that's only a small blot on Wiegman's near-perfect England archive.

"There's unfinished business," she says in her statement. Players will no doubt feel the same way.

The Dutchwoman is a leader who goes above and beyond. Her coaching cabinet is laden with trophies - personal accolades as well as tournament silverware - and her winning mindset has been imprinted on this young, exciting England team.

Defending a first Euros title comes first, before the chance for World Cup redemption in 2027, where England are likely to be challenged by Emma Hayes' USA - the Chelsea boss will be a few years into her national team tenure by then.

What a prospect: an intriguing battle of the two best tactical minds in the women's game. Sign me up.