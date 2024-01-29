Premier League transfers: What is each club doing and what do they need?

Premier League teams have spent only £50m in the January transfer window so far - but what business could they still do and what do the stats say they need?

England's top-flight clubs splashed £780m during the winter window last year, which equates to 16 times more than the current January spending.

So what moves could still happen, and what do clubs actually need?

Sky Sports news editor Lyall Thomas reveals the latest transfer activity at each club, while Sky Sports statistician Paul Harrison provides the statistical insights to reveal what each club needs...

Arsenal

Arsenal look unlikely to sign anyone in what has been a very quiet window for them. There has been interest in Emile Smith Rowe but Mikel Arteta wants him to stay.

What the stats say: Their need for regular firepower has been a talking point since last season. No Arsenal player has scored more than six Premier League goals in 2023/24 - 12 teams in the division have at least one player with seven or more goals.

The three players who have spearheaded Arsenal's attack this season have come in for varying degrees of criticism - none of them have scored against a team currently in the top six this campaign.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are facing interest in Jhon Duran and, reportedly, Jacob Ramsey.

They are trying to sign Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers before the deadline with a third bid lodged on Sunday while talks remain ongoing.

What the stats say: A wonderful first half of the season for Unai Emery's team has put them into serious contention for Champions League qualification. They have won only one of their last four league games - a late win against struggling Burnley - suggesting opposition sides are becoming savvy to this season's surprise package.

A lack of natural width implies they may become somewhat predictable as the campaign progresses - Villa have regularly used central players in wide areas, so a winger could help mix things up.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are in the market for new players but, like most clubs, need to let a few go before they can sign any.

They are among the clubs interested in South American midfielder Oscar Zambrano.

David Brooks is a target for Southampton while Kieffer Moore is also attracting interest from the Championship.

What the stats say: Only Liverpool have taken more points in the Premier League than Andoni Iraola's team over the past eight games, although they have lost their last two in a row, conceding seven goals in the process.

Lloyd Kelly returned during the home defeat against Liverpool last weekend, although his contract is up in June. A defensive reinforcement would probably be prioritised for a team who have been impressive in front of goal in recent months.

Brentford

Brentford are putting the final touches to a deal to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

They have also been interested in Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

They have signed three players already this month as one of the window's busiest clubs.

Image: Brugge's Antonio Nusa celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Porto in the Champions League

What the stats say: Last weekend's 3-2 home win against Nottingham Forest ended a run of five straight league defeats, as they welcomed Ivan Toney back to boost an attack that has struggled recently.

Brentford have also been vulnerable defensively, - they have conceded two or more goals in each of their last four games and David Raya's replacement, Mark Flekken, has found the going tough. Only Brighton's Jason Steele has a lower save ratio, with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone being the only goalkeeper with a lower save percentage from shots faced from outside the box.

Brighton

Brighton have shown interest in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the last few days, but Leicester do not want to sell. He is not the only target the Seagulls have before the deadline.

They have signed youngsters Valentin Barco and Steven Hall so far.

Image: Brighton signed Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors for £7.9m

What the stats say: The Seagulls' revolving door of young talent has ensured this season has been a tougher challenge than last. The youthful squad at Roberto De Zerbi's disposal have won only three of their last 15 Premier League games, and some potential experience as they combine the league and Europe would not go amiss.

Burnley

Burnley are rivalling Nottingham Forest with interest in Ajax winger Carlos Forbs.

Clarets right-back Connor Roberts is wanted by other clubs, but it is not clear whether he can leave.

What the stats say: Like most teams near the bottom - Burnley have found goals hard to come by. They have failed to score in eight league games this season, only Fulham have done so more often. Only Sheffield United have scored fewer goals, had fewer shots and had a lower expected goals (xG).

With seven players into double figures for chances created, a physical presence up front would afford Vincent Kompany the opportunity to mix things up - no player has yet to score five league goals this campaign.

Chelsea

Chelsea still want a striker, with Jhon Duran and Callum Wilson on their list.

They are trying to find a buyer for Armando Broja but the likes of Fulham and Wolves cannot afford to pay £40m to £50m.

Trevoh Chalobah is wanted by AC Milan among others, but he has just recovered from injury.

Therefore, it remains to been whether Conor Gallagher is the one they have to sell to buy, amid interest from Tottenham.

What the stats say: As Mauricio Pochettino's influence starts to slowly take hold at Stamford Bridge - they have won their last three league games - the biggest issue has been a consistent focal point to their forward line.

Their attacking stats hint that their current ninth place in the table is fair - however, only Liverpool have a higher xG this season.

Cole Palmer is their top league scorer with nine, although five of those have been penalties. Nicolas Jackson has scored seven goals in his inaugural Premier League season, although he has yet to win over Chelsea fans with his profligacy in front of goal.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are bidding for Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton with one offer rejected at around £18m.

The club were also giving a medical to Genk's Daniel Munoz over the weekend.

What the stats say: Palace are 15th in the table following a run of one win from their last 10 league games, they are just five points above the relegation zone.

They have scored two or more goals in only five of their 21 Premier League games so far in 2023/24, with a noticeable lack of goal involvements from centre midfield to support an attack that has only scored more goals than the current bottom two.

Everton

Everton want to keep their squad together this month as they are unable to spend any money on additions as things stand - not even a loan fee - unless they sell.

Lyon have been ready to sign Arnaud Danjuma but Everton do not want to cut short his loan back to Villarreal and lose him.

Ben Godrey could leave on loan while there are clubs still after Mason Holgate, who is on loan at Southampton.

Image: Arnaut Danjuma celebrates after equalising for Everton at Bramall Lane

What the stats say: Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has scored six Premier League goals this season - twice as many as any team-mate.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made 17 league appearances this season, equalling his totals from each of the previous two campaigns. His goalscoring form has remained underwhelming, he has scored only 10 league goals in the last three seasons combined, having scored a career-best sixteen Premier League goals in 2020/21. A new addition to their forward line could prove crucial as the Toffees look set to endure a third successive relegation battle.

Fulham

Fulham still want a striker and right-winger but look unlikely to bring a player in.

Striker Carlos Vinicius could still leave before the deadline, with interest from Brazil, while Rodrigo Muniz has also had offers.

Centre-back Tosin only has six months left on his contract, but he looks more likely to stay at least until then.

What the stats say: Marco Silva's team have gone from the top half to looking nervously over their shoulders following four defeats in their last five league games.

An ageing team will hope their experience comes to the fore in the second half of the season. With six members of their regular matchday squad now aged 30 or older - combined with only three Premier League teams having used fewer players this season - an injection of youth could help stave off any potential fears of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Liverpool

Liverpool remain almost certain not to add anyone in this window. This is primarily because Jurgen Klopp has announced he will leave at the end of the season, along with all his staff including sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

What the stats say: Liverpool's relentless form of late makes an addition unlikely, although the potential to upgrade their options at full-back could tempt the club if the right player was available.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially transitioning into a midfield role, and Andrew Robertson turning 30 before the end of the season, replacing the attacking contributions of two of the finest full-backs of the Premier League's modern era will be no easy feat over the coming few transfer windows.

Luton

Luton have made a £1.7m offer to sign Sint-Truidense right-back Daiki Hashioka and are still open to signing a left-back and more players in central midfield.

They are also among the clubs linked with the South American midfielder Oscar Zambrano.

What the stats say: Seven points from their last four league games has given Luton a fighting chance of surviving their first top-flight campaign since 1991/92.

Goals have not been as big an issue as some may have feared - they have scored as many league goals as Manchester United. With the long-term absence of captain Tom Lockyer, an experienced addition at the back would be Rob Edwards' likely preference if they were to dip into the market this week, with their defensive stats in line with Luton's current league position.

Manchester City

Manchester City's business looks complete. They are not expected to sign a replacement for Kalvin Phillips after he joined West Ham.

City confirmed the signing of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate but he remains on loan there until 2025.

What the stats say: Pep Guardiola rarely tinkers with his squad in January - the last notable addition was Aymeric Laporte's £57m signing from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

With the departure of Kalvin Phillips to West Ham, an understudy to Rodri would be the most logical of moves if City decided to bolster their ranks. They have lost each of the last five games in all competitions when the Spaniard has not featured, and fair substantially better with him in the team since he signed in the summer of 2019.

Manchester United

Manchester United are also not able to sign any players this month without a major sale first, which looks unlikely.

There has been plenty of movement out with the likes of Hannibal Mejri, Alvaro Fernandez, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Sergio Reguilon all leaving.

Granada still want to do a deal for Facundo Pellistri but they are yet to make an offer United are satisfied with.

What the stats say: In a season where most players and positions have come under scrutiny at Old Trafford, the lack of contribution from wide areas has been a constant issue.

With Rasmus Hojlund adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League, there is an onus on their wide forwards to ease the goalscoring burden on the 20-year-old Dane.

Newcastle

Newcastle are trying hard to make room for a new midfielder but also must sell to buy, with exits for Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson on the cards.

Manager Eddie Howe denied they have made an approach to sign Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey as a new midfielder.

What the stats say: Newcastle's impressive 2022/23 campaign was built on the foundation of a solid defence, form they have failed to replicate as they juggled Premier League and Champions League football for the first time in over 20 years.

With Nick Pope sidelined for the majority of the season, a defence-minded reinforcement should be their top priority if they are to force their way back into European contention.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest would still like to sign a striker and a centre-back - and there are a number of names that could leave before the deadline to help facilitate that.

They are willing to cut short Divock Origi's loan from AC Milan to let him go to Los Angeles FC, while there is also interest in Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Scott McKenna, Joe Worrall and Jonathan Panzo.

Among their forward targets are Dortmund's Giovani Reyna and Ajax's Carlos Forbs.

What the stats say: Forest have won as many Premier League points (six) in Nuno Espirito Santo's four games in charge as they had in their previous 10 games - although they are yet to keep a clean sheet under the former Wolves and Spurs head coach.

Only three teams have conceded more goals in the division so far, although their record from set-piece situations is a genuine cause for concern; something that could be remedied with an experienced, physical presence in defence.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United still want a centre-back and are interested in Joe Worrall and Mason Holgate among others.

Since Chris Wilder's arrival, the club have signed Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic and striker Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal.

What the stats say: It's fair to say Sheffield United have issues to address all over the pitch if they are to have a fighting chance of remaining in the top tier come May.

They have scored the fewest goals and conceded the most, although their defensive stats imply an urgent upgrade. They have conceded nine goals more than any other team - no team in Premier League history have conceded more goals at this stage than the 51 they have shipped (Barnsley also did in 1997/98).

Tottenham

Image: Tottenham signed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig

Tottenham have just missed out on Antonio Nusa to Brentford, having held talks with Club Brugge about a deal.

Spurs have already had a strong window but will look to capitalise on the availability of quality young players if they can. They remain interested in Conor Gallagher at Chelsea if they are willing to sell, for example.

Questions remain over the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but they need him at the moment with other midfielders at AFCON.

Image: Tottenham signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa for £26.7m

What the stats say: Despite coming in for plaudits for their exciting brand of football under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have remained unpredictable among all the excitement. Only Liverpool games have had more shots for and against, while only Newcastle's games have had a higher combined expected goals.

Tottenham would benefit from some composure and control in midfield - continuing their impressive attacking displays with more control defensively - if they are to maintain their position as a serious threat to the top four.

West Ham

West Ham's move for Nordsjaelland forward Ibrahim Osman has stalled due to the asking price.

The Hammers have had other targets up-front this month such as Steven Bergwijn and Jack Clarke.

The capture of Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City last week was a good bit of business for them.

What the stats say: David Moyes' team have quietly moved into European contention this season - they were 13th in mid-November, subsequently embarking on a run of one defeat from 10 win the league.

With European football returning to east London at the end of February, some added depth to one of the division's thinnest squads could ensure another exciting end to the season for the Hammers.

Wolves

Wolves still want a striker after letting Sasa Kalajdzic go but they are not prepared to pay Chelsea's current asking price for Armando Broja.

They have also been interested in the likes of Danny Ings, Che Adams and Hugo Ekitike among others. That is about all Wolves can do given their tight PSR situation.

What the stats say: Wolves have lost one of their last seven games and sit just three points outside of the European places.

A major factor in their recent run of good form has been the continued availability of Pedro Neto, who has eight goal involvements in his last 10 league appearances.

However, the Portuguese winger - often linked with Arsenal - has struggled with injuries over the last three seasons and signing some depth to counter another potential absence would improve their chances of progressing into the top half.

