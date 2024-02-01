Deadline Day transfers: What is each Premier League club doing before the window closes?

Premier League teams have spent only £50m in the winter transfer window so far - but what business could they still do on Deadline Day?

England's top-flight clubs splashed £780m during the 2023 window, which equates to 16 times more than the current spending this year.

So what moves could still happen, and what do clubs actually need? Sky Sports news editor Lyall Thomas reveals the latest transfer activity at each club...

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal

It has been a very quiet window at Arsenal despite Mikel Arteta admitting his squad is "really thin in certain areas".

He wanted full-back support in the main, but it looks almost certain he will not get it, also stating: "It wasn't possible [to do any winter deals]."

There have been some rumours of Galatasaray interest in unused right-back Cedric Soares before the deadline but we understand there is nothing in them.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are expected to complete two signings today. The first is winger Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough for an initial £8m. The second is goalkeeper Joe Gauci from Adelaide United after he completed a medical in Qatar.

Striker Jhon Duran is expected to stay at the club despite interest from Chelsea this month.

Bournemouth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he doesn't expect Dominic Solanke to leave the club amid rumours Tottenham are interested in the striker

Bournemouth are working on signing a striker and maybe a right-back. If they do, Kieffer Moore may be allowed to leave on loan, with Ipswich chasing him.

Tottenham have been linked with a late move for Dominic Solanke, but Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says he does not expect the striker to leave.

Brentford

Antonio Nusa looks set to stay at Club Brugge and instead join Brentford in the summer.

Brentford are in no rush to push through the move before the deadline after issues were flagged in his medical on Monday.

Nusa's preference remains to sign for Brentford, and the other interested clubs Tottenham and Chelsea have not shown an interest yet in making another move before the deadline.

Image: Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa

Brighton

Brighton have agreed to let midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud join Stuttgart. It is an initial loan deal with an option to buy him for £9m.

The German transfer window closes at 5pm today.

Burnley

Montpellier and France U21 centre-back Maxime Esteve underwent a medical with Burnley yesterday.

He is set to be announced on a permanent deal in the region of £12m (€14m).

Chelsea

Chelsea look to be letting more players go on Deadline Day than bringing any in at this point.

They are in talks to let Armando Broja join Fulham but there is still a huge gap in valuation on the permanent element of any deal. Wolves also remain interested in Broja.

Strasbourg - a sister club of Chelsea - are also talking to them about taking Andrey Santos on loan.

Jhon Duran and Callum Wilson have been among the strikers they have been looking at but, as things stand, both are expected to stay at Villa and Newcastle respectively.

Image: Could Chelsea striker Armando Broja leave the club on Deadline Day?

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are set to announce the £22m signing of Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton.

The England U20 completed a medical on Wednesday and is set to sign a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Palace face late interest from Nottingham Forest in their goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Everton

Everton are understood to still be open to bringing in a central midfielder today.

However, given their severe financial problems, they cannot even pay a loan fee for a player.

Their main intention this month has been keeping the squad together and they look to have been successful.

Fulham

Fulham approached Chelsea on Wednesday over a deal for Armando Broja but there remains a gap in the club's valuation of the player.

Fulham have interest from Augsburg and Real Betis in Carlos Vinicius, who seems most likely to leave on Deadline Day.

There has been interest throughout the window from a number of clubs in Rodrigo Muniz.

It is thought Muniz wants to stay at Fulham and fight for his place in the first team.

Liverpool

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday panel discuss whether Jurgen Klopp's next managerial job could be at international level following the news he is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp shocked the football world last week by announcing he will leave the club at the end of the season.

He will also be followed by sporting director Jorg Schmadtke and his technical staff, meaning the Liverpool owners have a whole new setup to decide and implement ahead of the summer.

Existing recruitment staff including chief scout Barry Hunter continue to assess potential targets for the summer.

Luton

Luton are still assessing the market for any additions they can make to improve their chances of staying in the Premier League.

They made an enquiry for Blackburn winger Tyhrys Dolan earlier this week but it did not progress.

Manchester City

Manchester City's business looks complete. They are not expected to sign a replacement for Kalvin Phillips after he joined West Ham.

City confirmed the signing of Claudio Echeverri from River Plate but he remains on loan there until 2025.

Manchester United

Facundo Pellistri last night joined Granada on a straight loan until the end of the season. Granada are covering his wages in full and United have received a loan fee.

That is expected to be the last piece of business in or out of Old Trafford during a month in which outgoings have been a priority.

Hannibal Mejbri, Alvaro Fernandez, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Sergio Reguilon have all left the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists Marcus Rashford has taken responsibility for his off-field behaviour and the case surrounding him is closed

Newcastle

Newcastle look hamstrung because of profitability and sustainability rules and are unlikely to do any business today.

They needed to sell Miguel Almiron preferably to Saudi Arabia before that country's deadline on Tuesday but he was not keen to go.

They did not want to part with Kieran Trippier, who had interest from Bayern Munich, nor Callum Wilson, who was on the list at several clubs.

It means Newcastle do not look like getting that much sought-after central midfield cover for Sandro Tonali and, now, the injured Joelinton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Callum Wilson is linked with a move away from Newcastle, we look at his Premier League season so far

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest look set to be the busiest club on Deadline Day with several possible incomings and outgoing.

After confirming the arrival of Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund last night, Forest announced the loan signing of young Sporting striker Rodrigo Ribeiro this morning with an option to buy him in the summer.

Forest also want to sign a goalkeeper, with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone a target. They would need to spend at least £12m.

Out of the door will be Orel Mangala in a loan deal to Lyon. He is having a medical there later today and the French club will have the option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United want a centre-back today and Leicester City's Harry Souttar is the prime target.

Souttar is currently playing for Australia in the Asia Cup, however, presenting some practical challenges in a deal.

Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall and the Everton duo of Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey have also been on Chris Wilder's radar this month.

Tottenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With Tottenham reportedly interested in signing Dominic Solanke, we take a look at some of his best goals for Bournemouth in the Premier League

Tottenham remain interested in signing teenage Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall.

They face competition from Barcelona but, despite visiting the city this week, he has yet to decide which club he wants to sign for.

It has also been reported Spurs could make an attempt to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, but Ange Postecoglou says any business on Deadline Day is "unlikely".

Spurs have also received a straight loan offer from Sevilla for striker Alejo Veliz, and there is uncertainty about whether Bryan Gil will also go on loan.

Image: Tottenham signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa for £26.7m

West Ham

West Ham are looking to make some changes in the forward positions.

Forward Said Benrahma is waiting to make a final decision over whether or not to join Lyon after a loan was agreed between the clubs - with an obligation to buy for a fee of over £15m.

Real Betis need to significantly improve their offer for Pablo Fornals if they are to sign the midfielder before the deadline.

The Hammers have been trying to bring in another winger of their own with interest in Ibrahim Osman and Jota.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Kalvin Phillips' footballing journey, following his latest move to West Ham

Wolves

Wolves remain interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja. However, Chelsea's conditions for a deal - even on loan - make it look unlikely they can sign him at this point.

Their potential deal for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto - a talented young Brazilian - has not progressed.

Last night, they announced the signing of Mario Lemina's younger brother Noha from Paris Saint-Germain.

Follow the winter transfer window

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm in England and 11.30pm in Scotland on Thursday February 1.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, while you can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News, including daily transfer shows, and listen to our Transfer Talk podcast.