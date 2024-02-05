Martin Odegaard: Arsenal captain hits back at critics of Gunners' celebrations after win over Liverpool

Martin Odegaard hit back at critics who claimed Arsenal over-celebrated their victory against 10-player Liverpool, insisting they will remain "humble" throughout their Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners moved to within two points of Jurgen Klopp's leaders following a 3-1 win at the Emirates on Sunday.

Odegaard led the celebrations at full-time, taking a camera from Arsenal's photographer to snap the jubilant reactions after just their second home win over Liverpool in six attempts.

Jamie Carragher was unimpressed by the Gunners' celebrations, telling Sky Sports: "Just get down the tunnel.

"You've won a game. You've been brilliant. Back in the title race. Get down the tunnel. I'm serious, honestly."

Carragher also changed his X profile picture to one of Odegaard using the camera but the Arsenal captain was not about to apologise for his actions.

Asked if it is possible to over-celebrate after such a big win, the midfielder replied: "No. I think everyone who loves football, who understands football, they know how much it means to win this game.

"If you're not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate? We're happy with the win and we'll stay humble.

"We keep working hard and we prepare for the next one, but of course you have to be happy when you win.

"It was a massive game. We showed up. The fans were unbelievable. I think we all did this together. You see the club, how together we are, all the players, staff, supporters, everything. Brilliant to see."

Arteta: We're back in the title race

Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports after the win over Liverpool that Arsenal are back in the title race, saying: "There was a lot to play for and we went out and suffered a bit.

"They were attacking open spaces and that is a bad thing to concede against them. They changed their shape and we had to bring a player inside.

"Basically, the message was that there were going to be difficult moments and we had to navigate through those moments. We were ruthless when we had a chance and it feels like a big win."

"At the moment they [Liverpool] are probably the best team in Europe. They are in incredible team.

"We have come so far and now it is about doing it consistently. Liverpool have done it for six to seven years."

Asked whether his side had re-entered the title conversation, Arteta said: "It gives us momentum and the way we have done it, we are back on it. Really excited."

