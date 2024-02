Scotland Women: Rangers striker Jane Ross returns for Pinatar Cup games

Rangers striker Jane Ross has been recalled to the Scotland Women's squad for their upcoming Pinatar Cup games.

The forward, who has 146 international caps, returns after a 17-month absence with a knee injury.

She has made an impressive return to domestic action, scoring 11 goals in eight games for Rangers.

Her Rangers' team mate Chelsea Cornet also returns along with Leah Eddie of Hibs and Glasgow City's Hayley Lauder, while Amy Gallacher, Abi Harrison, Kirsty Maclean, Emma Mukandi and Rachel McLauchlan drop out.

Head coach Pedro Martinez Losa has named a 23-player squad for this year's Pinatar Cup and they will head to Spain later this month for a warm weather training camp.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scotland Women will kick off their 2024 fixture calendar against the Philippines on February 24, with the winner taking on either Slovenia or Finland.

Scotland squad in full

Fiona Brown (Glasgow City)

Jenna Clark (Liverpool FC)

Chelsea Cornet (Rangers FC)

Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa FC)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC)

Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City)

Nicola Docherty (Rangers FC)

Leah Eddie (Hibernian FC)

Claire Emslie (Angel City FC)

Lisa Evans (Bristol City FC)

Jenna Fife (Rangers FC)

Lee Gibson (Glasgow City)

Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan)

Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa FC)

Brogan Hay (Rangers FC)

Sophie Howard (Leicester City FC)

Sam Kerr FC (Bayern Frauen)

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)

Sandy MacIver (Manchester City FC)

Jamie Lee Napier (Bristol City FC)

Amy Rodgers (Bristol City FC)

Jane Ross (Rangers FC)

Martha Thomas (Tottenham Hotspur)