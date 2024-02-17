Mathys Tel: Manchester United keen on signing Bayern Munich striker this summer

Manchester United are keen on Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel, according to Sky Germany.

The 18-year-old is among the options United are monitoring, with plans to sign a striker in the summer.

Tel is aware of the interest but has not yet given up hope of becoming first choice at Bayern. He will have discussions with the club in the coming weeks and, if he does not get the feeling the club believe in him, he will weigh up his options in the summer.

Tel has scored six goals and made three assists in only 732 minutes of football for Bayern this season. He is up against Harry Kane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for playing time.

Bayern are also considering signing a new striker in the summer too given Choupo-Moting's contract will most likely not be extended.

Erik ten Hag says he can "feel the ambition" at Manchester United as INEOS consider Newcastle's Dan Ashworth and Southampton's Jason Wilcox for the club's new-look structure.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in United, which will see INEOS take control of football operations, is expected to be completed next week.

After announcing Omar Berrada as the club's new CEO from Man City, INEOS have turned their attention to hiring Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth for a similar role at Old Trafford, although a deal is not expected to be straightforward.

Southampton director of football Wilcox, well-known to Berrada from their time at City, is on United's radar to work alongside Ashworth. The 52-year-old has already made a positive impact behind the scenes at St Mary's after joining last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday ahead of facing Luton Town this weekend - live on Sky Sports - Ten Hag said of INEOS: "You see and you feel that ambition, brings a mood and a spirit.

"The players and staff are aligned with the ambitions of INEOS, that's why we are playing for Manchester United.

"We want to win and achieve the highest. We have to make strategies and execute them to prove the ambitions."

