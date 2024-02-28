Paul Clement: Former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich assistant in contention for Republic of Ireland job

Paul Clement, the former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid assistant manager, is one of the names under consideration for the Republic of Ireland job.

The 52-year-old, who has managed Derby, Swansea, Reading and Cercle Brugge, is interested in succeeding Stephen Kenny, whose contract was not renewed after it expired last November.

Sky Sports News understands the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is yet to make a final decision, with current Bayern assistant Anthony Barry and England U21 coach Lee Carsley also linked.

FAI director of football Marc Canham said last week they were "very close" to deciding and that they "hope to announce it really soon".

"We've taken our time, and we want to make sure we get the right person for the job," he said.

Image: Paul Clement (right) worked with Frank Lampard (left) at Everton

Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2024 after finishing second-bottom in their group with six points from eight matches.

Clement most recently worked as a first-team coach at Everton under Frank Lampard, leaving the club in January last year.

He coached Ireland's U21s early in his career and then briefly took over the senior side alongside Don Givens, who was made caretaker manager before the appointment of Giovanni Trapattoni in 2008.