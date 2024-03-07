Erling Haaland hits back at Trent Alexander-Arnold - He doesn't know what it's like to win the Treble

Man City striker Erling Haaland has responded to Trent Alexander-Arnold's assertion that "winning trophies means more" to Liverpool fans by claiming the defender does not know what it feels like to win the Treble.

The two rivals meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday - in a game you can see live on Sky Sports, kicking off at 3.45pm - separated by just one point as we move into the final 11 matches of the season.

Tensions between the clubs have been raised after Alexander-Arnold gave an interview to FourFourTwo suggesting City's greater financial resources means their silverware does not mean as much to them and their supporters as it does to Liverpool and their fans.

However, Haaland - who is the current Premier League top scorer with 18 goals to his name - has hit back in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports by reminding Alexander-Arnold of City's Treble triumph last season: "If he wants to say that, then OK.

"I've been here one year and won the Treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I do not think he knows exactly this feeling. So yeah, that is what I felt last season and it was quite nice.

"They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants, I do not know why he does that, but I do not mind."

As for the clash itself, the Norway international says he cannot wait to face the Reds.

"It is going to be a great game, Liverpool are top of the league, so they have been the best team so far, so we have to try and play at our best," Haaland added.

"City v Liverpool is a really special game in general, so it is going to be a special game and it is going to be a really important game."

Last season, Pep Guardiola's team came from behind to catch and then overtake Arsenal as they retained their Premier League title in a thrilling two-horse race.

This campaign, though, has seen more sides challenge at the top, with three top-flight teams having more than 60 points after 27 games for the first time in Premier League history, something that excites Haaland as we head into the final stretch.

"As last year, we were in an interesting title race as well, or maybe someone even put us a bit away from the title race at one point," he said.

"So yes, it is a nice thing and that is also what is so nice about the Premier League that there are so many that are so good and there are so many that can win the Premier League.

"In the last years, it has been Man City and we are going to try and do it again, but it will not be easy, but we are good."

