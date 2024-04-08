Graham Potter turns down Ajax head coach opportunity after talks with club

Graham Potter has turned down the chance to become the next Ajax head coach, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Chelsea and Brighton boss was the prime target for the Dutch club and held talks with them but Potter is not interested in joining Ajax at this time.

In December, we reported the 48-year-old is expected to be high on Manchester United's shortlist of managerial candidates - if they decide to part company with Erik ten Hag this summer.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

Ajax have been without a permanent head coach since October, when Maurice Steijn was sacked.

John van't Schip has been taking charge of the team on an interim basis.

Ajax were beaten 6-0 at fierce rivals Feyenoord on Sunday and sit sixth in Eredivisie, 33 points off leaders PSV. They were knocked out of the Europa Conference League with a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa last month.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.