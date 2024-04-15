Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Ross County, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Dundee and Livingston players in WhoScored team of the week

There were huge results impacting the title race, top-six battle and relegation picture across the Scottish Premiership over the final weekend before the split.

Rangers' 3-2 defeat at Ross County saw them drop four points behind Celtic - who beat St Mirren 3-0 - with the Staggies and Hoops both featuring in the WhoScored team of the week.

Elsewhere, Dundee are represented after securing their top-six spot ahead of the split while Hearts and Livingston also feature after the Jambos' 4-2 win at Tynecastle Park.

European chasing Kilmarnock also make the XI as they continue to impress following a 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

Here, WhoScored.com take a look at the five best-rated players to make their stats-based Scottish Premiership team of the week...

5. Simon Murray (Ross County) - 8.10/10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Murray scored as Ross County stunned Rangers in the Scottish Premiership

Ross County's Simon Murray put in a player-of-the-match performance as his side sprung a huge upset to beat Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.

Murray scored his side's first of the afternoon as Don Cowie's team came from behind to claim all the spoils, with the 32-year-old striking with one of five shots. One key pass, one successful dribble and one tackle helped the striker to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.10.

4. Jorge Grant (Hearts) - 8.23/10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Grant was on target as Hearts came from behind to beat Livingston

Ahead of the split, Hearts finished as the division's best of the rest, reaffirming that tag with a resounding 4-2 win over Livingston on Saturday.

Jorge Grant played an influential role in the victory, as evidenced by a WhoScored.com rating of 8.23. The 29-year-old netted his fourth league goal of the season in the victory from one of three shots, while additional returns of two key passes and two dribbles capped a fine showing from Grant.

3. Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - 8.30/10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnston got two assists as Celtic moved four points clear at the top with victory over St Mirren

Celtic head into the league split top of the table following Saturday's 3-0 win over St. Mirren, with Alistair Johnston key.

The right-back was directly involved in two of three home goals, providing two assists from three key passes. Two tackles and one interception helped Johnston to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.30.

2. Stephen Kelly (Livingston) - 8.59/10

Image: Kelly had put Livingston 1-0 up against Hearts

While he ended up on the losing side, Stephen Kelly shone in Livingston's 4-2 loss at Hearts.

Kelly scored his first and second league goals of the season in the capital, hitting the back of the net with both shots, and made three tackles on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.59.

1. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) - 8.91/10

Image: Shankland has scored 21 league goals this season

Remaining in Edinburgh, Lawrence Shankland is the Scottish Premiership player of the week having earned a WhoScored.com rating of 8.91.

Shankland directly contributed to three of four goals against Livingston, netting with one of four shots and providing two assists from four key passes to cap a memorable weekend for the 28-year-old.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...