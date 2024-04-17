Euro 2024: UEFA considering squad announcement delay amid England and Scotland fixture congestion

UEFA have been asked to delay the deadline for squad submissions for Euro 2024, Sky Sports News has been told.

Several countries have raised concerns that, with the last round of friendly internationals finishing just two hours before the final squad lists must be registered on Friday June 7, there will be very little time to assess any potential injuries before player names must be submitted to UEFA at midnight.

England end their tournament preparations against Iceland at Wembley while Scotland face Finland at Hampden Park.

However, it's unlikely that UEFA will move the deadline because their regulations state that final squads must be registered seven days before the tournament kicks off, with hosts Germany playing Scotland on June 14.

It is also within the existing UEFA rules that players can be replaced in squads any time up to the tournament's opening match so long as there is medical proof that they have an injury preventing them from playing.

The matter will be discussed at a UEFA National Competitions Committee meeting on Monday, with squad sizes also a key issue on the agenda.

At a meeting with all the coaches of the competing nations last week in Dusseldorf, the idea of extending squad sizes from 23 to 26 was first mooted.

There was support for the idea from several national managers while others - including Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann - were against the proposed increase. Squads of 26 players were allowed in the last European Championships in 2021, in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, and also at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

From an England perspective, Gareth Southgate has always said he prefers a 23-player squad because of the difficulties in keeping all the players happy if some aren't playing. However, with a host of injury doubts to key players before this summer's Euros, a rule to allow bigger squads may suit him.

Nick Pope, Sam Johnstone, Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Reece James, Marc Guehi, Levi Colwill, Tyrone Mings, Jordan Henderson, Jarrod Bowen, Ivan Toney, and Callum Wilson are all currently absent.

Scotland, too, have injury concerns around several important players, including Lewis Ferguson, Nathan Patterson, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna and Grant Hanley.

Following discussions on Monday, the national competitions committee will make a recommendation which will then need to be ratified by the UEFA executive committee. While the Exco isn't due to meet in person until May 22, it's thought they will accept the squad-size proposal and pass it remotely.

Another key issue to be discussed by UEFA next week is how many players will be allowed in a matchday squad. Southgate was very unhappy that only 23 names were allowed in a matchday squad from the 26 players in the travelling party at the last Euros.

That meant for each game, he had to inform three players that they wouldn't be named on the team sheet as substitutes. In Qatar, under FIFA rules, all 26 names could be included in the matchday squad.

A further problem for UEFA to consider is a logistical one. In many club stadiums, changing rooms aren't designed to accommodate 26 players, and some benches don't have enough capacity to seat all the substitutes in the dugout.

Sunday May 19 - Premier League final day

Tuesday May 21 - Southgate to name squad long list

Tuesday May 28 - Squad to meet up at St George's Park without any players involved in CL final

Saturday June 1 - Champions League final at Wembley

Monday June 3 - Friendly: England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park, kick-off 7.45pm

Tuesday June 4 - Expected date for CL final players to join squad

Friday June 7 - Friendly: England vs Iceland at Wembley, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - Final squad list submitted to UEFA, midnight deadline

Monday June 10 - England squad expected to fly to Germany

Sunday June 16 - Euro 2024 Group C: Serbia vs England, kick-off 8pm

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England, kick-off 5pm

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm

Saturday/Sunday May 18/19 - Scottish Premiership final matches

Tuesday May 21 - Steve Clarke expected to name squad long list

Tuesday May 28 - Squad due to meet up at Lesser Hampden

Monday June 3 - Friendly: Gibraltar vs Scotland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - Friendly: Scotland v Finland, kick-off 7.45pm

Friday June 7 - Final squad list submitted to UEFA, midnight deadline

Sunday June 9 - Scotland to fly to Germany

Friday June 14 - Group A: Germany vs Scotland, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday June 19 - Group A: Scotland vs Switzerland, kick-off 8pm

Sunday June 23 - Group A: Scotland vs Hungary, kick-off 8pm

