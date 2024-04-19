Paul Merson says: Three wins against Wolves, Chelsea and Tottenham and Arsenal are right back in Premier League title hunt

In his latest column for Sky Sports, Paul Merson says Arsenal will be hurting after defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich damaged their chances of finishing the season with silverware, but believes they have the chance to get back in the title race with three wins in a week.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from a shock defeat at home to Villa last Sunday and their Champions League exit in Munich on Wednesday when the travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports from 7pm; kick-off 7.30pm.

Arsenal Saturday 20th April 7:00pm Kick off 7:30pm

With Man City, who top the Premier League by two points, in FA Cup semi-final action against Chelsea on Saturday, Arsenal have the chance to go back to the top of the league table with a win at Wolves.

And with Mikel Arteta's side facing Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm) before Man City next kick a ball in the Premier League against Brighton two days later, they have the chance to go four points clear of Pep Guardiola's side, who will have two games in hand.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson still believes it will be difficult for Arsenal to win the title this season, but thinks they can give themselves a chance with three straight victories, which would pile the pressure right back on Man City.

Read on for the Magic Man's thoughts in full.

'Getting a result at Bayern was always going to be tough'

Image: Martin Odegaard shows his disappointment at the final whistle as Arsenal are knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich

It was a hard game for Arsenal in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich are seasoned pros at this level and they were at home. They were always the favourites to progress after getting a draw in north London.

Arsenal haven't played in a game like that for a long time. It's a first experience for a lot of the players and they didn't really know how to tackle the key moments in both games.

They had never been in a position like that before and to go and try to get a result at the Allianz Arena against Bayern was always going to be tough.

'Despite defeats, progress there for all to see'

Arsenal seem to be falling away again just at the wrong time, like they did last season.

Last year, they were 2-0 up against West Ham and were pegged back to 2-2. They were also held to a 3-3 draw at home against Southampton. They were poor results.

However, look at the two teams they have just played, though. Aston Villa are a good team and they are fourth in the league. They are there for a reason and have done the double over Arsenal.

Bayern Munich are a giant of the game. They have one of the best strikers in the world and many of their players have so much experience right at the top level.

It's completely different to last season for Arsenal. There is no shame in losing to Bayern.

There is progress and improvement there for all to see at the club. Let's not judge it all on what happened in Munich and against Villa.

Analysis: 'Still time for Arsenal to go and change the narrative' Sky Sports’ Peter Smith:



“We’ve heard about Arsenal’s record in April and the evidence suggests they won’t be able to recover and win the title. But this is their chance to change the narrative.



“Arsenal are only two points behind leaders Man City, who also have disappointment to contend with after their Champions League exit. They also have an FA Cup semi-final to contend with this weekend and if City can’t beat Chelsea, how might a double blow affect them? “The Gunners need to make sure that they are there ready and waiting to capitalise if there is any further slip up from Man City this season.



“One other big thing for Arsenal is that after Chelsea next Tuesday, there are no more midweek games. It’s weekend to weekend with games on Saturday or Sunday.



“There’s recovery time, training ground time and planning time. Every game becomes a cup final and a must win, and they can throw all their energies and preparation into all those games.



“That suits Mikel Arteta. That’s the type of manager he is and it suits the type of players they have. They can really focus in on those targets and deliver. Now is time to go and do it for Arsenal.”

'They are up against one of the best teams in the world'

It's difficult for Arsenal because they are up against one of the best sides in the world in Man City for the league. Don't forget Liverpool are there too. It's so competitive.

We just saw what City did to Real Madrid. Although they didn't get the result, they played them off the park. I was blown away by City's performance.

I wouldn't beat Arsenal up over this little blip, and it's down to the players now to show it is just a blip.

I wouldn't go as far to say they've melted or bottled it as some are, but they've now got to learn from this and kick on again.

'Players need to show a response'

There is a small glimmer of hope for Arsenal.

They have three games in the next week or so against Wolves, Chelsea and Tottenham. If they win these three games they have every chance of finishing the season with the Premier League title.

They are certainly capable of doing that, but it is now down to the players and how they react to these setbacks.

We all know this group has talent. They can play. They have proved that over the last two seasons.

Now it is about what is upstairs for these Arsenal players. Mentality is what defines the best players from the average ones.

I don't think these Arsenal players need to show anybody anything. They have been amazing for the club.

To win things, you have to be ruthless and now is the time for the Arsenal players to step up and haul themselves back into contention.

All they can do now is win the next three games and that would force Man City to have to keep winning. It would mean there would be no room for error for Pep Guardiola's side.

Do defeats to Villa and Bayern show Arsenal’s need for new striker? Sky Sports’ Paul Merson:



“Do Arsenal need a new option up front? A plan B?



“Kai Havertz has done well with the Gunners and he suits the way they play. He comes short, drops into pockets of space and he creates space for runners like Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.



“Who’s around for them to buy a different option? It’s not that easy to find a striker that fits the club.



“You could say go and get Ollie Watkins. He’s a fantastic player. But does he really suit Arsenal’s style of play? When push comes to shove, does Erling Haaland really suit Man City?



“It’s not that easy to just go out and find a striker, the right striker.”

'Playing first big advantage to Arsenal'

Image: Bukaya Saka gave Arsenal an early lead at the Emirates

It's a massive week for the Gunners.

It will be hard. There is no doubt the defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich have been a kick in the guts for them. They will be down because it's hard to take. Within a week the season is on the brink of full-on collapse. It's happened before, particularly to Arsenal. Things quickly change.

Everyone feels tired when you lose football matches. It takes its toll on the players and also the manager. However, that can turn around quickly with a couple of wins.

If you win, you know you got top of the league. Psychologically it will help Arsenal massively. Then a win against Chelsea opens up the gap and then City have to win. That pressure can do funny things in football and points on the board is always the position you want to be in.

But they have to do their job, starting at Wolves. They have to make that advantage of playing first and getting ahead of City count.

Arteta has to play his best team. Trust in the players that have got you to where you are. They have not become bad players and a bad team overnight.

