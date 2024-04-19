Nathan Patterson: Scotland & Everton right-back out for rest of season

Scotland boss Steve Clarke could face a dilemma over who to pick at right-back at Euro 2024 with Everton's Nathan Patterson out for the rest of this season.

The defender, 22, will require surgery on a hamstring injury suffered in stoppage-time of their 6-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Brentford's Aaron Hickey is also in a race to feature again before the end of this season - meaning Clarke could be without his two favoured right-backs.

"He'll be out for the season," said Everton manager Sean Dyche - who did not confirm how long the player will be out of action.

"He'll need surgery, very unfortunate injury. We're disappointed in that one for him, as much as us as well."

Image: Bologna's Lewis Ferguson will also miss going to Euro 2024

Meanwhile, Scotland's Lewis Ferguson says his knee operation was a success following a ACL injury.

He looks set to miss out on the Euros after being forced off with the issue during Bologna's Serie A draw against Monza.

Ferguson - who featured in both of Scotland's friendlies last month - was expected to be named in the 23-player squad for the Euros.

He posted a picture on Instagram yesterday, from his hospital bed, alongside team-mates Sam Beukema and Dan Ndoye, and said: "Successful op and these guys in to give me a laugh."

In another post last week, prior to the surgery, Ferguson added: "Devastated with today's news but that's life. I will do everything to come back better and stronger than before. Thank you all for the support. See you soon."

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...