EFL play-offs: Fixtures, dates and schedule for Championship, League One and League Two

Friday 3 May 2024 21:50, UK
The EFL play-offs will see 15 fixtures held across the Championship, League One and League Two culminating in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on May 26 - and all of the action is taking place live on Sky Sports.
Semi-final first legs
6th vs 3rd (12pm) - Sunday May 12
5th vs 4th (2.15pm) - Sunday May 12
Semi-final second legs
3rd vs 6th (8pm) - Thursday May 16
4th vs 5th (8pm) - Friday May 17
Final
Sunday May 26 (Kick-off TBC)
Semi-final first legs
Oxford vs Peterborough - (7.45pm) - Saturday May 4
Semi-final second legs
Bolton vs Barnsley (8pm) - Tuesday May 7
Peterborough vs Oxford (8pm) - Wednesday May 8
Final
Saturday May 18 (Kick-off TBC)
Semi-final first legs
Crawley vs MK Dons (3pm) - Monday May 6
Crewe vs Doncaster (5.30pm) - Monday May 6
Semi-final second legs
MK Dons vs Crawley (8pm) - Thursday May 9
Doncaster vs Crewe (8pm) - Friday May 10
Final
Sunday May 19 (Kick-off TBC)