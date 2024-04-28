 Skip to content
Sky Bet

Premier League predictions: Man City to beat Nottingham Forest to keep up pressure on Arsenal

Watch free highlights of every Premier League fixture straight after full time on the Sky Sports website & app; watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City live on Sky Sports

Lewis Jones

Football Journalist

Sunday 28 April 2024 14:48, UK

Our tipster Jones Knows is back in the predictions chair to provide his betting insights and analysis for an exciting Premier League Sunday.

Watch free Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app
Image: Watch free Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

At this stage of the season with big stakes on the line, cynical fouling is rife.

And there are fewer better than this art than Rodri, who looks a fine price at 7/2 with Sky Bet to be carded at the City Ground. The Spaniard has been in carded in five of his away games in the Premier League this season.

GRAPHIC
Image: Rodri is 7/2 to be carded on Super Sunday

Also, the last meeting between these two was an ill-tempered 2-0 win for City over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium, where Rodri was sent off 27 seconds into the second half after an inexplicable decision to shove Morgan Gibbs-White near his neck. The pair are set to renew that potential spiky relationship in this one and Gibbs-White has managed to draw 14 yellow cards off the opposition since the start of last season. Rodri may get lured in again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

NOW PROMO APRIL 2024

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Also See:

Trending

Find out more here...

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, Scottish Premiership, Tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports