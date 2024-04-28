Premier League predictions: Man City to beat Nottingham Forest to keep up pressure on Arsenal

Our tipster Jones Knows is back in the predictions chair to provide his betting insights and analysis for an exciting Premier League Sunday.

Image: Watch free Premier League highlights on the Sky Sports app

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

At this stage of the season with big stakes on the line, cynical fouling is rife.

And there are fewer better than this art than Rodri, who looks a fine price at 7/2 with Sky Bet to be carded at the City Ground. The Spaniard has been in carded in five of his away games in the Premier League this season.

Image: Rodri is 7/2 to be carded on Super Sunday

Also, the last meeting between these two was an ill-tempered 2-0 win for City over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium, where Rodri was sent off 27 seconds into the second half after an inexplicable decision to shove Morgan Gibbs-White near his neck. The pair are set to renew that potential spiky relationship in this one and Gibbs-White has managed to draw 14 yellow cards off the opposition since the start of last season. Rodri may get lured in again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Find out more here...