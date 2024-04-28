Premier League predictions: Man City to beat Nottingham Forest to keep up pressure on Arsenal

Watch free highlights of every Premier League fixture straight after full time on the Sky Sports website & app; watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City live on Sky Sports
Sunday 28 April 2024 14:48, UK
Our tipster Jones Knows is back in the predictions chair to provide his betting insights and analysis for an exciting Premier League Sunday.
At this stage of the season with big stakes on the line, cynical fouling is rife.
And there are fewer better than this art than Rodri, who looks a fine price at 7/2 with Sky Bet to be carded at the City Ground. The Spaniard has been in carded in five of his away games in the Premier League this season.
Also, the last meeting between these two was an ill-tempered 2-0 win for City over Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium, where Rodri was sent off 27 seconds into the second half after an inexplicable decision to shove Morgan Gibbs-White near his neck. The pair are set to renew that potential spiky relationship in this one and Gibbs-White has managed to draw 14 yellow cards off the opposition since the start of last season. Rodri may get lured in again.
