Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher analyses VAR drama at Bournemouth, Old Firm controversy and more

Former referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's action including VAR drama at Bournemouth and controversy in the Old Firm. Have your say by voting below!

INCIDENT: Let's start with Saturday's Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium and referee Matthew Donohue had a busy top-flight debut at Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke's goal against Brentford was disallowed after a VAR check for handball in the build-up. Did the officials get this decision right?

DERMOT SAYS: "There are lots of things to talk about in this incident. Is it a deliberate handball? The VAR deemed it was.

"Does the incident happen too far back? They believed Brentford didn't have the chance to reset as they didn't have the ball.

"Is it re-refereeing? We have people there to help the referees. Interestingly, this happened right in front of the fourth official.

"He would have had a perfect view and he could have told the referee it was handball so it could have been dealt with much quicker.

"The VAR decided it was handball and it enabled Bournemouth the chance to score, so that's why it was disallowed. Personally, I didn't think it was handball."

STEPHEN WARNOCK: "I don't see it as a deliberate handball. I hate the handball rule anyway and if you're going to change it for a ricochet, that's too much."

INCIDENT: Solanke had a second goal ruled out but Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola wasn't happy the referee didn't wait for Solanke to score before whistling for a foul. Is that so VAR can review the foul? What's your view on this?

DERMOT SAYS: "The referee was quite close and he thinks it's a foul. I think if a foul wasn't given, there wouldn't have been too much argument.

"I don't think it stopped a goal as if you look at the goalkeeper, he's not that interested in stopping it.

"After the whistle went, the goalkeeper lets it go."

SUE SMITH: "It wasn't a foul and I can understand why Bournemouth are disappointed with that decision."

INCIDENT: Donohue awarded Brentford a penalty for a foul on Ivan Toney but the VAR sent him to the monitor again to consider his decision. Were you surprised he changed his mind here?

DERMOT SAYS: "I don't think it's a penalty. I think Toney puts his leg across him so it was incorrect for the referee to give a pen on the pitch.

"I think the VAR rightly gets it overturned. It's not a penalty. I'd rather have the right decision, and they've got to it in the end."

INCIDENT: To a pivotal game in the Premier League title race now. Manchester City were awarded a penalty at Fulham after Issa Diop fouled Julian Alvarez and received his second yellow card. Was it a penalty and did it warrant a booking and sending off?

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it's a penalty and a red card. He doesn't get the ball. He gets the man."

INCIDENT: Josko Gvardiol's second goal was checked for offside by the VAR. No doubt he was onside, but was Manuel Akanji not interfering?

DERMOT SAYS: "There's a Fulham player at the bottom of the screen playing Akanji onside, so this makes the argument irrelevant. He's onside, and the check is whether he touches the ball, as if he does, then Gvardiol is offside.

"But as there is no touch, Traore is playing him on."

INCIDENT: Let's head to Scotland and there were two controversial incidents in Saturday's Old Firm at Celtic Park, starting with a red card shown to John Lundstram for a foul on Alistair Johnston.

Referee Willie Collum gave a yellow card but VAR recommended him to go to the monitor and Lundstram was then sent off. What did you think?

DERMOT SAYS: "I thought it was an excellent intervention by the VAR. It's the distance that Lundstram comes. He comes so far and gathers so much speed.

"His boot is high and he leads with his studs. When I saw it, I thought it was an inevitable red card."

INCIDENT: Kenny Miller gave a passionate viewpoint and didn't think VAR should have got involved, although he conceded once they did, they were always going to give a red card. What do you make of his comments about VAR re-refereeing games?

DERMOT SAYS: "We want VAR to intervene when there's a clear mistake. You look at the images and the speed Lundstram comes at.

"Look at the distance he's travelled. The ball has gone and he catches him on the ankle with his studs.

"I think that's a red card. It's hard to accept a yellow card when you've got VAR available to overturn it."

STEPHEN WARNOCK: "The speed of the challenge, that's why the referee needs help. I am fully behind VAR in this instance and it's why at times it's vitally important.

SUE SMITH: "It's absolutely a red card and sometimes it's difficult for a referee to see it on the pitch, so that's why you need VAR."

INCIDENT: Celtic were awarded a penalty after Mohamed Diomande caught Johnston in the box. Again VAR sent the referee to the monitor. First of all - was it a penalty? Secondly - was it neccessary to go to the monitor and for such a lengthy check?

DERMOT SAYS: "He thinks he clips his right foot, doesn't he? It doesn't leap out as the most blatant penalty but the VAR gives him the chance to have a look.

"I think it's right he was sent to the monitor as it gives him the chance to have a look and he can always stick by his original decision."

INCIDENT: Back to the Premier League and at Goodison Park there was a moment of madness from Sheffield United's Jack Robinson. Referee Stuart Attwell went with a yellow card for Robinson's push on Dominic Calvert-Lewin but should he have been sent off?

DERMOT SAYS: "I think Robinson is of the opinion that Calvert-Lewin has thrown an elbow at him. He's not looking at the ball, which is still in play and behind him.

"He's so adamant that he shoves him in the chest. Calvert-Lewin is mystified as to why he's been given a yellow as the referee didn't stop the game.

"I'm of the opinion that Robinson thinks Calvert-Lewin has tried to throw an elbow at him because he never looks at the ball. I think it's a yellow card. There's not enough in it for a red."

INCIDENT: During Chelsea's win at Nottingham Forest, was Conor Gallagher lucky not to have been sent off for a challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi? Was he the last man?

DERMOT SAYS: "The thing that saves him is the covering man. It is what changes it from 'obvious' to 'possible' goal-scoring opportunity.

"[Marc] Cucurella was covering so that provides the element of doubt."

INCIDENT: Should Chelsea have had a penalty for a tackle on Nicolas Jackson from Ola Aina?

DERMOT SAYS: "I honestly don't know why defenders do this. We saw one last week at Luton on Jarrad Branthwaite. You look at this and there is no intention to play the ball. He takes such a massive risk."

INCIDENT: Should Leeds have had a penalty for a challenge on Wilfried Gnonto in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Norwich?

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it's a foul. Whether it's inside the penalty area or not, it's difficult to say. The referee thinks that the Norwich player plays the ball. He doesn't even give a foul.

"He doesn't even give a free-kick. He genuinely thinks the Norwich player plays it because of his angle.

"Had there been VAR, I don't think it would have been a penalty as I think the main point of contact is outside the box."

INCIDENT: There was an offside call that angered Leeds boss Daniel Farke. He claims to have seen an angle suggesting Junior Firpo's goal should not have been ruled out. Your thoughts?

DERMOT SAYS: "It's the assistant's call. When you look at the images, you'd think he's offside. Farke thinks he's seen another angle... but they would have to let this play out even without VAR before going back and raising the flag."

