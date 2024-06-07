England 0-1 Iceland player ratings: Harry Kane and Kyle Walker among strugglers in shock defeat in final Euro 2024 warm-up game

England suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Iceland at Wembley in their final warm-up game for Euro 2024; Harry Kane failed to register a shot on target; Phil Foden among those who also struggled; England face Serbia in their tournament opener on June 16
Friday 7 June 2024 22:25, UK
A first England appearance since September for the No 2. Having spent most of the season on the bench for Arsenal, will feel frustrated to have been beaten so early by Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's low snap-shot at his near post.
Unable to contribute anything of note in attack, failing to complete any of his three crosses. Caught out of position for the goal and fortunate not to be punished for switching off again when Thorsteinsson slipped and scuffed wide in the second half.
A welcome return to the side after Harry Maguire's early departure from the squad due to injury but didn't get close enough to Thorsteinsson for the opener. Worryingly withdrawn at half-time, raising injury fears following an awkward landing early on.
England's only bright spot defensively. This display should cement his place as Maguire's replacement at the tournament. Dealt well with the visitors' physicality, looked comfortable on the ball and made brave blocks when required.
Again deployed as a makeshift left-back due to the lack of a natural alternative. Looked awkward and struggled to capitalise when found in good offensive positions in the first half. England must hope to have Luke Shaw back against Serbia.
Did his best to drive England forward from the No 6 position and set the tone for a typically industrious display when forcing an early England chance through his pressing. At the other end, though, Iceland were able to exploit the space behind him on several occasions.
One of three players making only his second England start along with Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon. Again, he looked comfortable, showing his technical class with some tidy footwork and probing passes, before fading in the second half.
Produced a superb cross-field pass to release Trippier early on but was mostly crowded out in the No 10 position. Shot wastefully wide from a Gordon cut-back early in the second half and endured a tough evening against the massed ranks of blue shirts.
Kept his place following the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and caught the eye at times. The delightful cross to set up a glorious chance for Harry Kane was a highlight but he should have done better with a couple of opportunities of his own in the second half.
Like Palmer, one of England's better performers. Must have a strong chance of starting on the left in England's opener against Serbia. His pace and directness made him a dangerous outlet. Foden should have buried his pinpoint cut-back after the break.
Uncharacteristically wasteful when missing a golden chance from Palmer's cross in the first half. Dropped deep at times in an attempt to help break Iceland down but unable to impose himself in the box, failing to register a single shot on target. A blunt display.
Thrown on for Stones ahead of Joe Gomez at half-time, suggesting he is higher in the centre-back pecking order. A couple of awkward moments but no major difficulties.
A fine cameo which should boost his chances of starting at the tournament. Produced a sublime pass in behind to release Ivan Toney moments after coming on, then found the same player with a cut-back. Almost saw a low cross sneak in at the far post via a deflection.
Slotted in at left-back after replacing Trippier and, like the Newcastle defender, looked awkward. Shot well wide in stoppage time.
Had an immediate penalty appeal waved away from Alexander-Arnold's ball in behind then saw a shot deflected wide soon afterwards.
Looked a little rusty on his first appearance since the final day of the Premier League season.
Not given much time to impress despite his strong showing against Bosnia and Herzegovina but had some nice touches.
Monday June 10 - England squad fly to Germany
Saturday June 16 - Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm
Thursday June 20 - Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm
Tuesday June 25 - England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm