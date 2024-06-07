England 0-1 Iceland player ratings: Harry Kane and Kyle Walker among strugglers in shock defeat in final Euro 2024 warm-up game

Aaron Ramsdale - 5

A first England appearance since September for the No 2. Having spent most of the season on the bench for Arsenal, will feel frustrated to have been beaten so early by Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson's low snap-shot at his near post.

Kyle Walker - 4

Unable to contribute anything of note in attack, failing to complete any of his three crosses. Caught out of position for the goal and fortunate not to be punished for switching off again when Thorsteinsson slipped and scuffed wide in the second half.

John Stones - 4

A welcome return to the side after Harry Maguire's early departure from the squad due to injury but didn't get close enough to Thorsteinsson for the opener. Worryingly withdrawn at half-time, raising injury fears following an awkward landing early on.

Image: John Stones was too easily beaten for the Iceland goal

Marc Guehi - 7

England's only bright spot defensively. This display should cement his place as Maguire's replacement at the tournament. Dealt well with the visitors' physicality, looked comfortable on the ball and made brave blocks when required.

Kieran Trippier - 5

Again deployed as a makeshift left-back due to the lack of a natural alternative. Looked awkward and struggled to capitalise when found in good offensive positions in the first half. England must hope to have Luke Shaw back against Serbia.

Declan Rice - 5

Did his best to drive England forward from the No 6 position and set the tone for a typically industrious display when forcing an early England chance through his pressing. At the other end, though, Iceland were able to exploit the space behind him on several occasions.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6

One of three players making only his second England start along with Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon. Again, he looked comfortable, showing his technical class with some tidy footwork and probing passes, before fading in the second half.

Image: Kobbie Mainoo was given the full 90 minutes in midfield

Phil Foden - 5

Produced a superb cross-field pass to release Trippier early on but was mostly crowded out in the No 10 position. Shot wastefully wide from a Gordon cut-back early in the second half and endured a tough evening against the massed ranks of blue shirts.

Cole Palmer - 6

Kept his place following the win over Bosnia and Herzegovina and caught the eye at times. The delightful cross to set up a glorious chance for Harry Kane was a highlight but he should have done better with a couple of opportunities of his own in the second half.

Anthony Gordon - 6

Like Palmer, one of England's better performers. Must have a strong chance of starting on the left in England's opener against Serbia. His pace and directness made him a dangerous outlet. Foden should have buried his pinpoint cut-back after the break.

Harry Kane - 4

Uncharacteristically wasteful when missing a golden chance from Palmer's cross in the first half. Dropped deep at times in an attempt to help break Iceland down but unable to impose himself in the box, failing to register a single shot on target. A blunt display.

Image: Harry Kane shows his dejection after the final whistle

SUBS

Ezri Konsa - 6

Thrown on for Stones ahead of Joe Gomez at half-time, suggesting he is higher in the centre-back pecking order. A couple of awkward moments but no major difficulties.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

A fine cameo which should boost his chances of starting at the tournament. Produced a sublime pass in behind to release Ivan Toney moments after coming on, then found the same player with a cut-back. Almost saw a low cross sneak in at the far post via a deflection.

Joe Gomez - 5

Slotted in at left-back after replacing Trippier and, like the Newcastle defender, looked awkward. Shot well wide in stoppage time.

Ivan Toney - 5

Had an immediate penalty appeal waved away from Alexander-Arnold's ball in behind then saw a shot deflected wide soon afterwards.

Bukayo Saka - 5

Looked a little rusty on his first appearance since the final day of the Premier League season.

Eberechi Eze - 6

Not given much time to impress despite his strong showing against Bosnia and Herzegovina but had some nice touches.

Monday June 10 - England squad fly to Germany

Saturday June 16 - Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm

Thursday June 20 - Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm

Tuesday June 25 - England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm