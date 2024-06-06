England 0-1 Iceland: Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson nets winner as minnows stun Three Lions in final Euro 2024 warm-up

Woeful England lost their final warm-up game ahead of a tournament for the first time since 1968 as minnows Iceland left Wembley with a deserved 1-0 win.

The Three Lions were soundly beaten by the minnows who finished fourth in their qualifying group for the finals, yet looked the more potent throughout England's final warm-up game and could have won by more.

They caught the hosts out with their first attack of the game when Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson was played over the halfway line and turned John Stones, before beating Aaron Ramsdale too easily at his near post.

Harry Kane squandered a glorious first-half chance to level when he blazed Cole Palmer's delicate cross over from six yards, but England created few other clear-cut chances of note, while John Stones was withdrawn at the interval as a precaution after suffering an early knock on his ankle.

Instead, Thorsteinsson wasted an even better opportunity to double Iceland's lead after the break when he mistimed a free effort from Hakon Arnar Haraldsson's square ball as England were cut through with increasing ease.

Boos greeted the final whistle as England's hopes of ending their preparations on a high turned into a damp squib, with concerns the Three Lions must put in an unrecognisable performance when they face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen in nine days' time.

Player ratings England: Ramsdale (5), Walker (4), Stones (4), Guehi (7), Trippier (5), Rice (5), Mainoo (6), Foden (5), Palmer (6), Gordon (6), Kane (4).



Subs: Konsa (6), Alexander-Arnold (7), Gomez (5), Toney (5), Saka (5), Eze (6).

How plucky Iceland haunted England again

England began with the verve with which they had ended their eventual stroll to victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina, pinning Iceland in and dictating play against a block even lower than the one they had faced on Monday night.

But from one simple move, they were caught out 12 minutes in and never recovered. With Declan Rice and Kyle Walker caught up-field, a quick interchange of passing on the left left England exposed and allowed Thorsteinsson to run at Stones.

The Man City defender was turned too easily before Ramsdale compounded the errors ahead of him by allowing the ball to squirm in at his near post.

Kane should have made amends soon after but sidefooted a golden opportunity over when Palmer cut inside and lofted a fine ball into the England captain.

Image: Iceland's Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the only goal in the 12th minute

The Chelsea man went close himself after Rice's pressure forced goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson into a poor pass straight at him, but Daniel Leo Gretarsson denied him with an important block.

Stones did not re-emerge for the second half after Thorsteinsson landed awkwardly on him in the first minute, but England did at least improve in the early minutes following the interval.

Palmer shot wide from a tight angle following a heavy touch and Kane guided an Anthony Gordon cross wide before Iceland began to expose increasing gaps in the England midfield.

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson was the beneficiary of one-such break, finding space on the right and waiting to release Thorsteinsson, who had a tap-in to double Iceland's lead but let the Three Lions off the hook with a poor connection.

Team news Gareth Southgate made eight changes to the England team that started against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with only Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier and Cole Palmer keeping their places.

England's problems became worse as they were almost exposed from a corner soon after, with Gretarsson's back-post header only kept out by a smart Ramsdale save.

A number of changes swung the momentum back into the hosts' favour but they could only huff and puff, as they had done all game, without ever forcing a difficult save out of Valdimarsson.

The closest they came to an equaliser was through substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold, who saw an injury-time effort deflected just past the far post.

That would have been more than England deserved, as a chastening defeat reminded them of how much work is still to be done before their Group C campaign begins next Sunday.

Southgate: We weren't good enough

England boss Gareth Southgate told Channel 4:

"We learned a lot. We know the performance wasn't good enough. Equally, I think we needed the game. So many of the players needed the game.

"There are a lot of players whose minutes we are managing, who have had a break since the end of the Premier League, where you are trying to refresh them but they are out of the rhythm of playing.

"It was obviously a disjointed and disappointing performance and we didn't show enough character. But actually, I think it's a really good focus for us ahead of the tournament.

"Everyone is saying we're going to go there and walk through and have no problems. But the reality of international football isn't that. We've got to be far better without the ball than we were today, and then we've got to show more composure than we've shown with the ball."

Monday June 10 - England squad fly to Germany

Saturday June 16 - Serbia vs England, Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm

Thursday June 20 - Denmark vs England, Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm

Tuesday June 25 - England vs Slovenia, kick-off 8pm