Fabian Hurzeler: Brighton closing in on appointing St Pauli boss as new head coach

Brighton are in talks with St. Pauli about Fabian Hurzeler taking over as their new head coach, with the club having secured a work permit for the 31-year-old.

Hurzeler, who guided St. Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga after winning last season's Bundesliga 2 title, is set to replace the recently departed Roberto De Zerbi on the south coast this summer.

Brighton and St. Pauli are in talks about compensation for Hurzeler, who the Premier League side identified following their data-led analysis.

If the Houston-born Hurzeler takes charge at the Amex, he will become the youngest manager in Premier League history.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that previous Brighton boss Graham Potter would not be returning for a second spell as head coach despite talks between him and the club.

