Gareth Southgate after boos following Slovenia draw: It creates an unusual environment

Gareth Southgate believes the negativity towards England is creating an "unusual atmosphere" after they topped Group C with a 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

Despite failing to fully impress once again, another draw between Denmark and Serbia in Munich meant Southgate's men finished on top of Group C with five points from three games.

England will have to wait until Wednesday to know for sure their last-16 opponents as Netherlands or the third-placed team in Group E await at the weekend.

When asked about the angry reaction from some fans at full-time, which included boos and reports of cups being thrown towards the England manager, Southgate said: "I understand the narrative towards me. That's better for the team than it being towards them. But it's creating an unusual environment to operate in. I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar."

"I understand some of the reactions but it's a strange environment we're playing in," he added.

"I thought we were much improved with the ball, we've created some good openings and at the moment it's hard work for us because we're not quite getting that break in front of goal.

"So many things are starting to come together. We had a lot of issues coming into the tournament and today we looked more dangerous, we had a good impact from our substitutes, and we've got just now to convert our chances."

Southgate singled out Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer for particular praise after the pair came off the bench late in the game and injected new life into the England front line.

"They [Mainoo and Palmer] are really young players so we're balancing blooding them in a different environment, but they had a really good impact when they came on and used the ball really well," Southgate added.

Stones: A lot of improvement

"I think we all wanted to win," John Stones told ITV.

"But the objective was to top the group and we have done that so I am extremely pleased. It is not always going to be an easy road and it is not going to be easy when everyone has got a target on our backs to beat us.

"Two clean sheets out of three is a great positive for us to take into the next stage and I thought there was a lot of improvement from the previous two games.

"We tried to be more free-flowing and I thought we did that, found people in the pockets, created more chances and I believe it is another step in the right direction.

"I understand some of the fans' frustration with us not scoring, not taking our chances. That's football. We left everything out there and it is never an easy game."