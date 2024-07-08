Jacob Ramsey: Spurs exploring player-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa midfielder with Giovani Lo Celso heading other way

Tottenham are exploring a player-plus-cash deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with Giovani Lo Celso heading the other way.

Spurs want to sign a new central-midfielder this summer as a priority and Ramsey - whom they have a long-term interest - is one of a number of players they are looking at.

The north London side are exploring using Lo Celso as a makeweight in the deal.

Image: Giovani Lo Celso (right) worked with Unai Emery at PSG and Villarreal

The Argentina international played under Aston Villa boss Unai Emery before at two different clubs - Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal.

Ramsey is a player Tottenham technical director Johan Lange knows very well having worked as Villa's sporting director before joining Spurs.

However Villa are not keen to sell the 23-year-old and have high hopes for him in the future.

Ramsey had an injury-hit campaign last season as he made 21 appearances in all competitions with his last game coming on March 2.

Meanwhile, Lo Celso struggled for game time under Ange Postecoglou as he made just four Premier League starts with 18 substitute appearances.

Spurs want to sign a versatile forward

Image: Wolves winger Pedro Neto is of interest to Tottenham

It is also understood another priority area for Tottenham this summer is a versatile forward.

Spurs have looked at a number of players in this area, including Lille's Jonathan David, Wolves' Pedro Neto and RB Leipzig's Lois Openda.

But no formal bids have gone in for any of these players.

There have been three summer arrivals at Spurs so far with Timo Werner, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall all joining the club.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

Image: A substantial bid for Richarlison would be considered by Spurs this summer

Tottenham are listening to offers for a number of players this summer.

Defenders Djed Spence and Sergio Reguilon are not in the long-term plans.

AC Milan are interested in signing defender Emerson Royal but there has been no official bid for the Brazilian from the Serie A side.

Striker Richarlison has publicly said he will be staying at Tottenham. There was interest from Saudi Arabia in January and, while Tottenham are not actively looking to sell the Brazilian, it is understood a substantial bid for the 27-year-old would be considered.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg is a player Tottenham will allow to leave, as well as winger Bryan Gil.

Tottenham will start their 2024/25 Premier League season at newly-promoted Leicester City on August 19 for the first Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Ange Postecoglou begins his second season in charge of Spurs at the Championship winners, who are currently without a manager following Enzo Maresca's departure to Chelsea.

The first North London Derby of the season soon follows on Saturday September 14 when Arsenal visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the return fixture set for Tuesday January 14.

Spurs, who will also compete in the Europa League this season, head to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and finish at home to Brighton on Sunday May 25.

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League and Scottish Premiership is officially open.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League and Scottish Premiership brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.