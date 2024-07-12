Jadon Sancho: Manchester United forward returns to first-team training after holding positive talks with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag held a positive meeting with Jadon Sancho at Carrington this week with the player returning to first-team training.

During the conversations, the pair reflected on past issues, and both agreed to draw a line and move on.

Sancho has now resumed training as part of the squad but he will not travel to Norway for the friendly against Rosenberg on Monday having resumed training a few days later than other players.

However, he will be available for selection after that and the focus is now on Sancho taking a full part in pre-season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the standout moments from Jadon Sancho's return to Borussia Dortmund during his loan spell from Manchester United

Juventus have previously expressed an interest in signing the winger this summer. It was thought they would have to sell players first to have a chance of meeting Man Utd's £40m valuation.

Borussia Dortmund would also like to sign him after his successful loan spell at the backend of last season, where he was a part of the side that reached the Champions League final.

But there was a substantial gap between what Man Utd want and what Dortmund can afford. Sancho has entered the final two years of his contract.

Image: Sancho completed more dribbles than any other player in the Champions League in 2024

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.