Crysencio Summerville transfer news: West Ham and Fulham interested in Leeds winger and Championship Player of the Season

West Ham and Fulham are interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman is one of a number of forwards West Ham are looking at, while Fulham are also showing initial interest in the 22-year-old.

Initial discussions between West Ham and Leeds have highlighted a big gap in valuations. The Hammers would need the asking price to come down to pursue a deal.

Summerville has entered the final two years of his contract at Elland Road.

The young winger was named Championship Player of the Season after a stellar campaign for Daniel Farke's Leeds.

Image: Summerville (right) was named Championship Player of the Season

Summerville scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists but Leeds lost the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Who else are West Ham keen on in the transfer window?

West Ham retain an interest in Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran and Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth, though no formal bids for either striker have been made yet.

West Ham are also playing the waiting game on Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Image: West Ham are waiting to hear about Jean-Clair Todibo

The Hammers agreed a deal with Nice, but the player's preference is Juventus - who remain in talks with the French club over their own deal.

West Ham are looking at alternative targets, including AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori and Red Bull Salzburg's Oumar Solet.

Meanwhile, in the right-back area, interest remains in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters with talks ongoing.

West Ham are still deciding whether to make a formal bid for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United value him at around £15m although wages could be an issue. Both Walker-Peters and Wan-Bissaka are into the final year of their contracts.

And what about Fulham?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth gives greater insight into Moussa Diaby's move to Saudi Arabia, and Fulham and Manchester United's attempts to sign a midfielder

Fulham are discussing internally whether to go back in with an improved offer for Fluminense midfielder Andre.

A gap in valuation exists between what the Brazilian club want and what Fulham are prepared to pay. Sky Sports News understands the player is keen on the move and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Scott McTominay is an important player and they do not want to sell him.

However, Fulham remain interested and are discussing whether to make another approach after having a £17m bid rejected earlier in the window.

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has travelled with the Gunners squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sam Tighe tells the Transfer Talk podcast that Emile Smith Rowe has two excellent options in Fulham and Crystal Palace if he was to leave Arsenal this summer

Fulham have had one bid rejected but remain keen on the player. There is an expectation they will return with an improved bid.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.