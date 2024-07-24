Pep Guardiola unsure on whether Ederson will stay at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has revealed Ederson could leave the club in this transfer window, admitting the goalkeeper "maybe has other options".

Following a pre-season 4-3 friendly defeat against Celtic, Guardiola said his Brazilian goalkeeper could very well depart the club this summer after seven years of prolonged success. Ederson played the second half of City's defeat in the first game of their US tour, conceding twice.

Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad have been linked with Ederson, who still has two years left of his contract at City.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola was unsure on Ederson's future, saying: "I don't know - he has to see maybe now other options. Of course I'd like him to stay. Depends now the clubs. I don't know the situation, no contact in the last days. A question of training and being with us until the transfer window finishes and we see what happens.

"He's been the keeper for the team that has (had) incredible success the last seven or eight years. We have an incredible three keepers, especially the two who play regularly. A really important position in the team. Really good team [of keepers]. We will see until the last day of the transfer window when anything can happen. Not just Ederson but many players."

Image: Pep Guardiola has cast doubt on Ederson's future at Man City

Guardiola's openness to the questions on Ederson's future was in contrast to how he had responded to reports of Kevin De Bruyne leaving this summer in his pre-match media briefing.

Al Ittihad have also been linked with De Bruyne, who has entered the final year of his contract at City.

However, speaking ahead of City's friendly against Celtic in North Carolina, Guardiola said: "Kevin is not going".

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.